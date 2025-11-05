Urban Outfitters Launches Next Installation of "On Rotation" with UGG®

The partnership blends the iconic UGG® feel with Urban Outfitters' cultural energy, inviting Gen Z to celebrate the cozy season in style.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters unveils the next iteration of On Rotation, introducing iconic Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® into the experiential retail concept that spotlights the brands and moments shaping Gen Z culture. The installation brings together interactive design and an expanded assortment of the UGG® brand's most-loved silhouettes, cozy apparel, and holiday-ready styles, officially launching in select Urban Outfitters stores nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

On Rotation is Urban Outfitters' evolving in-store concept spotlighting the brands that define and celebrate the spirit of Gen-Z: a generation that dresses for self-expression and lives for discovery. The UGG installation reimagines select Urban Outfitters, locations including Herald Square (NYC), Georgetown (DC), Palo Alto (CA), Roosevelt Field (NY), and Portland (OR), into immersive, feel-good environments. Shoppers enter through a tunnel inspired by the UGG® brand's signature textures and tones, leading into an interactive lounge featuring the brand's most coveted and giftable styles. Holiday hero pieces like the UGG ® Classic Tall Chalet Boot and Women's Tazzelle Sheepskin Slipper , sit alongside plush knitwear and sherpa accessories, while heritage styles such as the UGG ® Classic Ultra Mini Boot and Men's Tasman Baxter Slipper Clog , complete the assortment, positioning Urban Outfitters as a leading destination for thoughtful gifting this season.

"At UO, we want to be where our customers go to find the brands and pieces that define their style, and to keep them inspired through creativity and experience," says Marybeth Cahill, Chief Merchandiser at Urban Outfitters. "This partnership with UGG On Rotation reflects that connection through a curated selection of go-to pieces that feel effortless and true to how Gen Z is dressing right now. It's about 'cozy' as a statement, not a season."

"UGG has always celebrated creativity, culture, and connection, so we're incredibly proud to partner with Urban Outfitters on this next evolution of their On Rotation experience," says Tracy Paoletti, Vice President & General Manager of UGG® North America. "Being a part of this program is an exciting moment for us, and we can't wait for our consumers to experience our beloved styles and holiday-ready looks in an entirely new way."

Urban Outfitters and UGG® invite customers to "Dress for the Unexpected" this season, positioning the brand's signature comfort and craftsmanship as the essential wardrobe element for every holiday adventure in the making. The partnership marks the third iteration of Urban Outfitters' On Rotation platform, following successful collaborations with Nike® and Levi's®. Each installation builds on UO's signature blend of product storytelling and cultural connection, offering customers something they can step into, not just shop. UO is where Gen Z comes for the style, but stays for the culture.

ABOUT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .



ABOUT UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, and accessories with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $2 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg

