URBAN OUTFITTERS MARKS ITS ANNUAL SINGLES DAY WITH 2025'S DEFINING MOMENTS AND ARTISTS AND CELEBRATES WITH A ONE-DAY FAN GIVEAWAY

The Collection Includes Singles from Addison Rae, Tate McRae, and the Electrifying 'Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack' Release, and More

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters marks its sixth year of the Singles Day Vinyl Series with a new collection of eleven exclusive 7" vinyl singles. Known for collectible pressings and a carefully curated artist lineup, the 2025 drop includes releases by Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, The Marías, Addison Rae, Tate McRae, and more. Special to this year's assortment includes music from the blockbuster Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack, the epic conclusion to last year's history making, record breaking release of Wicked: The Soundtrack.

Urban Outfitters Singles Day Vinyls

A cultural touchpoint for music fans, the Singles Day Vinyl Series blends collectible design with the artists and trends defining the moment. Launching ahead of the U.S. premiere of Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack on November 21, this year's spotlight release features the film's two new original songs: "No Place Like Home," performed by three-time Academy Award® nominee and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and "The Girl in the Bubble," performed by Academy Award® nominee and Grammy winner Ariana Grande as Glinda. Available for pre-order on November 11, the release reflects how Urban Outfitters continues to unite music, culture, and creativity in ways that resonate deeply with Gen Z.

"Singles Day is our snapshot of the music and culture that defined our community this year," said Marybeth Cahill, Chief Merchandising Officer at Urban Outfitters. "From viral cultural touchpoints like Wicked: For Good to tracks dominating TikTok trends, this curation celebrates the way Gen Z discovers, shares, and defines what's next."

Featured artists and their exclusive limited-edition singles include:

Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack- "No Place Like Home / The Girl in the Bubble," on Transparent Glitter vinyl.

Britney Spears: "3" - available on Dream Pop vinyl.

Addison Rae: "Fame Is A Gun" - available on Purple vinyl.

The Weeknd: "Timeless" - available on Clear vinyl.

Tate McRae: "purple lace bra / it's ok i'm ok" - available on Opaque White vinyl.

ROSÉ: "number one girl / APT" - available on Cloudy Blue vinyl.

Miley Cyrus: "Walk of Fame / Reborn" - available on Blue Hour vinyl.

The Marías: "Heavy / Sienna" - available on Black vinyl.

Lizzy McAlpine: "Spring Into Summer / Pushing It Down and Praying" - available on Opaque Indigo vinyl.

Magdalena Bay: "Killshot" - available on Black vinyl.

Bhad Bhabie: "Gucci Flip Flops / Hi Bich" - available on Light Blue vinyl.

To mark the launch, UO will host a one-day in-store and online giveaway on November 11th. Fans can submit entries via digital formfill and the 1,111th eligible entry will receive all 11 featured vinyl titles plus a UO Holiday Gift Bag.

Urban Outfitters has been a destination for music for over fifty years, curating a Music Shop that now features more than 2,400 titles, including over 200 UO Exclusive vinyl releases. Each Singles Day collection builds on this legacy, celebrating artistic expression through curated content, fan-driven experiences, and cultural storytelling that continue to shape how the next generation connects with music and collectibility.

All titles are priced at $17.98 USD and will be available exclusively online at UrbanOutfitters.com on November 11, 2025, followed by a limited in-store release on November 21.

To shop the UO Singles Day Vinyl's, click here (Link live 11/11 @11am)

To download high-res assets, click here .

. To listen to Urban Outfitters on Spotify, click here .

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

About Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba (Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Oscar® nominee Ariana Grande) estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time, and truly see each other, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

