Urban Outfitters Partners with Zara Larsson As She Kicks Off Her North American Headlining Tour

Urban Outfitters collaborates with global pop star Zara Larsson to bring its community closer to her story and launching UO-exclusive experiences

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters partners with global pop star Zara Larsson , setting the stage for a campaign that elevates new voices and shared stories, including exclusive experiences to come. The campaign marks a new chapter for UO's community, centering those who shape it and with brand experiences designed for real-life connection.

Speed Speed Urban Outfitters Partners with Zara Larsson

As Zara kicks off her 30+ city North American headline tour for Midnight Sun this week, she says: "I've always loved bringing people into my world through my music, my shows, and the moments that make it all matter, in real time. Like Urban Outfitters I wanted to build something where anyone can do that too. Share your perspective, connect with others, and be part of something exciting that celebrates you."

Simultaneously, Urban Outfitters is launching its new Add to Story campaign that engages thousands of community members through weekly prompts, inspiring members to contribute their own stories, from school, sports, and everyday life, opportunities to be recognized throughout the season.

Me@UO, Urban Outfitters' always-on community, prioritizing emerging voices with strong engagement and under 10,000 followers. Unlike traditional creator programs, Me@UO's participatory model brings members closer to the brand through exclusive content and campaign opportunities, elevated IRL experiences, access to gen-z favorite-brands, and affiliate earning.

Uniquely, UO is pulling back the curtain from creator-exclusive events, inviting top 100 contributors and their plus-one's to Meet Me@UO, a two-day UO brand experience in Joshua Tree, CA. Rooted in UO's belief that brands should be lived, not just seen, the trip brings this community together for surprise performances, immersive moments, giveaways, and more.

"This is our next chapter of connection," said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. "We're here to build real relationships over just transactional ones. Our strategy puts customers first with moments that feel real, memorable, and worth showing up for."

For more information on Me@UO and Add to Story, please visit www.urbanoutfitters.com.

SOURCE Urban Outfitters