URBAN OUTFITTERS UNVEILS "EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE, ALL YOU WANT" HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN, BRINGING MAXIMIZED JOY TO EVERY WISHLIST AND MOMENT OF THE SEASON

From coast-to-coast gatherings to a first-of-its-kind Canva partnership,

Urban Outfitters captures how Gen Z wants to celebrate the holidays

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Urban Outfitters celebrate creativity, connection, and community, bringing joy to every moment through an easier, more inspired approach to gifting, immersive experiences, and campaign storytelling that captures the spirit of the season. With its omnichannel holiday campaign "Everything, Everywhere, All You Want," Urban Outfitters introduces a new approach to the holidays, rooted in Gen Z insights, from how they curate, shop, and connect. The brand shows up in every moment that matters with exclusive products and immersive experiences that bring the season to life.

Exclusive Free UO Design Templates and Seasonal Stickers On Canva (PRNewsfoto/Urban Outfitters) Bravo's Next Gen NYC, Emira D’Spain, Riley Burruss, and Ava Dash at Urban Outfitters NYC Holiday Preview (PRNewsfoto/Urban Outfitters) Khalid at Urban Outfitters LA Holiday Preview (PRNewsfoto/Urban Outfitters)

In the spirit of the campaign's namesake, the creative backdrop flips the script on holiday norms, creating visual juxtapositions that spark wonder and moments of escapism. With its distinct creativity, coveted gift assortment, and commitment to community, UO delivers maximized joy all season long.

The campaign kicked off with a week of nationwide holiday gatherings beginning October 21, uniting creators, fans, clubs and nonprofit partners, resulting in 15+ celebrations that elevated connection, creativity, and community. The first was held at the WSA's Red Room in NYC, hosted by beloved Gen Z stars and season one cast members of Bravo's Next Gen NYC, Emira D'Spain , Riley Burruss , and Ava Dash , followed by a soiree in Los Angeles hosted by award winning multi-platinum musical star, Khalid . Events extended the campaigns' creative direction with themes from maximalism in NYC, to snowy chalet in LA—both showcasing UO's extensive holiday assortment , immersive installations, and unique activations that tap into brands and products, including customized Timberlands and junk journaling with author Martina Calvi.

Building on insights from UO Insiders, the brand's community of 10,000+ highly engaged Gen Z shoppers, UO found that 54% of college-aged customers prefer to use wishlists and presentations to share holiday gifting ideas. Inspired by this behavior, UO is partnering with Canva to help make gifting easier, more creative and collaborative than ever. Launching October 29, the brands will debut a first-of-its-kind collaboration featuring exclusive free UO-designed templates and seasonal sticker elements inspired by this year's most-coveted products—from BDG denim and OFU essentials to cozy sweaters, home décor, novelty gifts and more. These tools let users design and share their dream holiday wishlists directly in the Canva app, reflecting the ways Gen Z already engages with the platform—whether building their wishlist, curating festive outfits, or planning holiday parties.

"Everything we do starts with our customer—meeting them in the moments and places that matter most," said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. "From digital wishlists in partnership with Canva to real-world celebrations, UO is here to bring a little more joy to how our community comes together."

To further celebrate the season of giving, Urban Outfitters is launching its three-month Giving Season, a continuous celebration of impact and generosity. From November through January, in-store cashwrap donations will support six of UO's long-standing nonprofit partners: Altadena Girls, Active Minds , Creatives Want Change , GLSEN , BlackStar Projects , and Asian Arts Initiative . Urban Outfitters is proud to collaborate with each organization on year-round initiatives, community engagement, and ongoing brand donations.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

