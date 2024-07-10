URBAN OUTFITTERS UNVEILS "SHIFT HAPPENS" 360 CAMPAIGN FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

Multi-pronged campaign underscores Urban Outfitters' understanding of today's fast-paced shopping landscape

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters , the leading lifestyle retailer known for its unique blend of fashion, accessories, and home décor, reveals its new omnichannel campaign, "Shift Happens", launching July 10th through UO's marketing, social, and retail channels. This dynamic, 3-phase back-to-school initiative will focus on fueling the next generation of consumers through compelling product priorities, exciting campaign partners, creator driven content, and culturally relevant activations, aimed at reigniting the passion of Gen-Z consumers and empowering their journey of self-discovery and individuality with style and storytelling.

The Shift Happens campaign aims to build Urban's grasp of today's dynamic retail environment, where consumers crave community, authenticity, discovery and unique experiences in their brand interactions. To achieve this, UO will harness consumer insights to captivate emerging consumer demographics, activating with innovative and thrilling initiatives across site, social, and retail to promote self-discovery while finding one's personal style, sanctuary amidst the chaos, and a sense of community.

To kick off Shift Happens, Urban Outfitters will host curated in-person experiences designed to authentically connect with Gen-Z and guide them in their exploration of self identity, especially during pivotal transitions of life such as going back to school. Shift Happens will leverage insights to bring together best-in-class partners in the retail, apparel, tech and spaces aligning with Gen Z relevant brands including Oakley, BAGGU, Birkenstock and UGG alongside key mega-influencers and of-the-moment talent.

Launching July 10th-11th, the campaign's initial phase, "Space Shift," will feature a captivating 2-day marketing experience in partnership with visual search and discovery platform Pinterest . The activation will debut at The Chelsea Factory in NYC and feature 10 multifunctional spaces and experiences inspired by Pinterest trends dedicated to showcasing how Gen-Zers can create personal, multifunctional sanctuaries in their home-to-home journeys. Each component of the activation will be a testament to the versatility and style that Urban Outfitters brings to modern living spaces and the breath of inspiration you can find on Pinterest.

To bring the event to life, Urban Outfitters and Pinterest will team up with a group of handpicked, multi-hyphenate influencers known for their own distinct communities and aesthetics. The influencers, including multidisciplinary artists Anya Tisdale , Kai McPhee , photographer Morgan Maher , and floral designer Rabab , will be tasked with curating their own Urban Outfitters-led Pinterest boards which will be brought to life in their uniquely designed sanctuaries within the Space Shift activation. Visitors can immerse themselves in these spaces, shop their favorite influencers' must-haves, and experience firsthand the modernized shopping experience that blends digital inspiration with physical reality. To double down on the strategy of meeting Gen Z where they are, Urban Outfitters and Pinterest will launch a contest on July 10th where 5 people can win $5k each in Urban Outfitters products to bring their dream Pinterest board to life.

Attendees of the Space Shift event will also be treated to an exclusive live performance by multi-platinum-certified R&B singer Tinashe . Her latest album, Quantum Baby, drops August 16th, and her viral hit single "Nasty" is soaring through the charts. With over 400 million streams, the track is currently number 61 on Billboard's Hot 100, number 4 on Billboard Hot R&B Songs, and number 2 on Billboard Top 50 TikTok Charts. Tinashe will perform on July 10th and July 11th within the captivating backdrop of her very own sound sanctuary, as one of the ten activations featured, offering visitors an intimate glimpse into her new sound.

"As we embark on the next phase of growth for Urban Outfitters, our mission to fuel the next generation of individuality burns brighter than ever. We place our customers at the center of every decision we make, and our team is constantly curious about what drives young customers today. We recognize the coming of age experience can be overwhelming and filled with the unknown. Our goal is to make the transition to adulthood an empowering and inspiring journey. We hope our commitment to celebrate the extraordinary attributes that make this generation truly unique will allow us to connect to them on an authentic level. Through our Shift Happens campaign, we aim to energize and inspire by building affinity through curated apparel and lifestyle assortments, while being a beacon of discovery and community for those seeking personal style in their multifaceted lives." - Shea Jensen, President Urban Outfitters

"Every year, college-bound students turn to Pinterest to find inspiration for the school year ahead. Whether it's to design their new dorm room, or to furnish their first apartment, Pinterest helps Gen-Z students explore new aesthetics and discover fresh ideas. And this year, we're partnering with Urban Outfitters to help bring them to life. Our users can now shop their UO favorites on Pinterest and we're turning inspiration into action with a chance for students to win their dream dorm decor with our Back to College Contest." -

Sara Pollack, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Pinterest

Throughout the summer and fall, additional immersive touch points will round out the holistic back-to-school campaign. Coinciding with Shift Happens, Urban Outfitters will roll out a 20-store "Campus Essentials" pop-up in key college markets, creating product destinations that introduce UO customers to experiences they don't traditionally see in retail spaces. As part of this integrated retail marketing strategy, Urban Outfitters will amplify dorm and home-adjacent categories such as stationery, drinkware, bath accessories and lighting, as well as collegiate merchandise, all in an effort to create a unique and personalized space through their product. Additional immersive touch points include "UO100," which will engage 100 creators to "stop the scroll" and amplify self-expression through creativity and unique perspectives.

Get to know Urban Outfitters Shift Happens Campaign:

UO SPACE SHIFT : To kick off the back to school season, Urban Outfitters and Pinterest partner to connect authentically with the younger generation through Space Shift, 10 multifunctional experiences and carefully crafted environments emphasizing social, cultural, and style-centric trends that celebrate self-expression, mental health, and personal growth. UO will encourage attendees to redefine and personalize their spaces and protect their peace by entering IRL moodboards featuring multipurpose activations inspired by top search trends from Pinterest showcasing the latest product from Urban Outfitters Home. In addition, UO and Pinterest will partner for a "Back to College Contest'' where five lucky winners will win $5,000 to bring their multifunctional sanctuary space to life.





: Urban Outfitters will reconnect and engage with our target consumers in new ways with culturally relevant brand partners. By popping up at college campuses nationwide, we'll drive dynamic shopping experiences through special shop-in-shops in 20 college doors, featuring all the dorm essentials needed for a successful year ahead. We'll kick off back to school season with UO-exclusive Birkenstock styles, in addition to delivering limited edition drops from BAGGU, Oakley, and cozy college staples from campus favorite UGG. UO100: Personal style is a powerful form of self-expression, reflecting our personalities, moods, and aspirations. With consumers constantly worn out by algorithms and endless chase of trends, Urban Outfitters offer a refreshing escape with UO100. This initiative will feature the creative expression of 100 artists, musicians, and creators across college and young adult demographics ready to stop the scroll and empower personal style through authentic voices and genuine inspiration.

Consumers are increasingly seeking to explore and define their identities away from home, embarking on a journey of self-discovery. They crave reconnecting with their innate sense of taste, creating comfort havens, pursuing holistic wellness, and building meaningful, lasting relationships. In response, Urban Outfitters' "Shift Happens" campaign will look to address these aspirations and fuel the new generation of consumers starting with Space Shift and the back to school season.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

