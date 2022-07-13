Urban Poling ACTIVATOR® Walking Poles Newest Arthritis Foundation Ease of Use Product

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc. is pleased to announce that Urban Poling ACTIVATOR poles have received the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use Certification.

The Ease of Use Certification recognizes products and packaging that have undergone and passed independent lab and patient testing by the Independent Design Applied Research Institute (IDARI). These certified products and packaging are easier to use for people with arthritis and chronic pain.

Benefits at All Stages Benefits at All Stages

Designing products and packaging for this community also make it easier for all consumers to use and puts an emphasis on brands that care. All Ease of Use Certified products can be viewed on arthritis.org/easeofuse and purchased in several retail and e-comm sites. Look for the Ease of Use seal and know you are getting a tested, approved and certified product.

"Arthritis presents a multitude of physical challenges, one being the ability to grip securely with the hands," says Diana Oliver, Managing Director of Urban Poling Inc., in Vancouver, Canada. "Our large patented ACTIVATOR handles on our walking poles, are extremely easy and comfortable to hold. The ACTIVATOR poles allow people to safely and confidently lead an active lifestyle with less pain. We are thrilled to have the ACTIVATOR poles approved as an Arthritis Foundation Ease-of-Use product." Learn more about Urban Poling benefits and products at www.urbanpoling.com/ease-of-use/

Victoria Fung, Sr. Vice President, Mission & Strategic Initiatives at the Arthritis Foundation states, "People living with arthritis rely on the Arthritis Foundation to recommend products designed to improve their quality of life and to return some of the freedom that chronic pain takes from them. By relieving pressure on the back and lower joints when walking, the Urban Poling ACTIVATOR® walking poles can benefit people at different stages of their arthritis journey."

ABOUT URBAN POLING INC.

Urban Poling Inc. distributes and designs seven styles of high performance Nordic walking poles and has trained thousands of therapists and fitness instructors around the world in its Nordic walking and ACTIVATOR walking techniques. Visit www.urbanpoling.com.

ABOUT THE ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION

Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

Media contacts

Urban Poling Inc.

[email protected]

416-668-0116

The Arthritis Foundation

Marlena Reed

[email protected]email4pr.com

470-588-9755

SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.