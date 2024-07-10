Urban Poling Announces Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Deals: 20% Off Entire Catalog

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc. (UPI), a leading provider of innovative fitness and rehabilitation products, is thrilled to announce its participation in Amazon Prime Day 2024 with an exclusive offer of 20% off its entire catalog in the US. Watch this video to know more about the Activator® Poles and Program with Testimonials.

This limited-time discount will be available on July 16 and 17, providing customers with a unique opportunity to enhance their wellness journey with top-quality Urban Poling Inc. products.

Discover the power of Urban Poling's Activator® Poles! Designed for fitness enthusiasts and those in rehabilitation, these poles provide stability, improve posture, and offer a full-body workout. Perfect for all ages and fitness levels. Elevate your wellness journey with Activator® Poles! Get ready for the biggest savings of the year! Amazon Prime Day is here, and Urban Poling is offering 20% off our entire catalog on July 16-17. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to elevate your fitness routine with our top-quality products. Shop now and save!

As Amazon Prime Day approaches, UPI is gearing up to offer its renowned Activator® Poles and other fitness products at unbeatable prices. Designed to improve stability, posture, and overall physical health, Urban Poling Inc's products have garnered a loyal following among fitness enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, and individuals seeking effective rehabilitation solutions.

"We are excited to be part of Amazon Prime Day 2024 and to offer our customers this significant discount," said Diana Oliver, Owner and CEO of Urban Poling Inc. "Our mission is to promote active living and well-being, and Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for people to experience the benefits of our innovative products at a great price."

Urban Poling's Prime Day promotion includes the popular Activator® Poles, which are designed to provide a full-body workout while improving balance and stability. These poles are ideal for individuals of all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced users, and are particularly beneficial for those undergoing rehabilitation.

To stay updated on the latest news and offers from Urban Poling, follow us on our social media channels:

About Urban Poling: Urban Poling Inc. is dedicated to promoting active living through innovative fitness and rehabilitation products. UPI offers a range of high-quality products, free webinars and courses designed to support individuals in achieving their health and wellness goals. The company's flagship product, the Activator® Poles, has been recognized for its effectiveness in improving physical fitness and aiding in rehabilitation.

About the Activator® Program: The Activator® Program is a specialized fitness and rehabilitation initiative developed by Urban Poling Inc. Designed specifically for individuals with chronic conditions such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and arthritis, as well as for older adults, the Activator® Program uses patented Activator poles to provide stability and support. This program helps improve balance, posture, and mobility while reducing the risk of falls. It is an evidence-based program that is widely used by healthcare professionals in rehabilitation settings to enhance patients' quality of life and functional independence.

For more information about Urban Poling Inc. and its products, visit www.urbanpoling.com.

