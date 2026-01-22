Urban Poling Empowers People of all Ages to Transform Walks into Full-Body Workouts and Mobility Boosters

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc.- a proudly Canadian innovator in mobility and fitness solutions, is revolutionizing how individuals approach walking, exercise, and rehabilitation. In a recent Positive Aging Community podcast hosted by Steve Gurney, a panel from Urban Poling and allied programs showcased the transformative impact of specialized Urban and Activator® walking poles for people of all ages and abilities.

Reimagining Walking: From Strolls to Full-Body Workouts

Urban poling—Nordic walking—uses ergonomically designed poles to turn everyday walks into dynamic, full-body workouts. Drawing on expertise from Lisa Limper and Joy Cochran (Urban Poling), and Elexa Waugh (Safe at Home), the panel explored how the poles benefit a wide range of users, from those managing chronic conditions to active fitness enthusiasts.

Clinical Benefits and Real-Life Impact

Joy Cochran, Clinical Evidence Specialist at Urban Poling, states that Activator® poles help people with improve posture and walking by offering bilateral support for natural movement and longer strides. Unlike canes or walkers, the poles promote upright mobility without causing imbalance or stooping. Over 350 studies show urban poling benefits posture, reduces joint stress, and improves cardiovascular health. Urban Poling has presented its products at ICAA for five years due to its innovative and meaningful programming for seniors living communities and will exhibit at the APTA conference in February for interested physical therapists.

Enhancing Home and Community Mobility

Elexa Waugh, occupational therapist, from Washington, D.C.'s Safe at Home Program explained that Activator® poles are used in home modifications to help residents move through narrow areas and stairs where walkers aren't practical. The program recognizes that poles are very useful for indoor and outdoor mobility, are more portable than walkers and offer stable support without the drawbacks of canes. Occupational therapists assess clients and advise on their safe use.

Fitness Classes and Instructor Training

Urban Poling is not just for rehabilitation—it's a fitness powerhouse. Certified instructors lead classes across Canada and the U.S. at YMCAs, JCCs, rec centres, and senior centres, blending exercise and social connection. Urban Poling offers a four-hour continuing education course for instructors and health professionals, with comprehensive training on techniques and research. Upcoming virtual self paced courses include a 20% discount for community organizations (code TLC20).

Innovative Features Set Urban Poles Apart

Patented Handle: Ergonomic ledge supports the base of the hand (right and left specific), strapless for safety—easily released in case of falls.

Custom Tips: Bell-shaped for urban stability, boot-shaped for fitness, and carbide tips for hiking or snow tips or trails.

Secure Push-Button Locking System: Each Activator® pole supports up to 200 pounds (250 total body weight), preventing collapse and enhancing safety.

Durability: Light weight construction makes them ideal for city streets and varied terrain.

Empowering Lifelong Mobility and Independence

Urban poling bridges fitness, rehabilitation, and daily life, supporting people of all ages to stay active and independent. "It's about thinking outside of the box in aging and accessibility," said Gurney, highlighting the synergy between walking poles and home modifications for holistic support. Whether recovering from surgery, managing a chronic condition, or simply seeking an engaging workout, Urban Poling's specialized poles offer a new step toward improved mobility and quality of life. As one participant summarized, they provide "the ability to do things and get places."

About Urban Poling Inc: Urban Poling Inc. is a global leader in the promotion of rehabilitation, fitness and wellness through specialized poles and programs which promote pole walking and pre-gait exercises. Known for its' innovative Activator® Poles which were designed by an OT and gerontologist, Urban Poling Inc focuses on improving mobility, stability, and overall quality of life for all ages and stages but most especially individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis and those in post-surgical rehabilitation.

