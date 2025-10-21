Urban Poling's Activator Programs Reaching New Horizons in the Seniors Living Industry

Revolutionizing Mobility, Independence, and Wellness for Older Adults

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc., as an innovator in wellness solutions, we are proud to announce that our Activator® Programs are expanding rapidly within seniors living communities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland and Singapore. Designed to boost mobility and independence for older adults, our programs are revolutionizing approaches to seniors' health and quality of life.

Unlike traditional mobility aids, Activator ®Poles are engineered to promote upright posture, full-body movement, and confidence. Older adults benefit from improved balance & reducing the risk of falls, a natural gait, whole-body fitness, greater independence, and strong rehabilitation support. As leading communities integrate these programs into their wellness offerings—highlighted by coverage in the Globe and Mail and Lutheran Senior Life —Urban Poling is helping older adults embrace more active, healthier living.

In the United States, ACTS Retirement Life Communities merged their fitness and rehabilitation departments in 2023 and have since seen significant success with the Activator® program. According to Connie Rasmussen, Director of Rehab and Special Programs, the new approach has fostered teamwork and resulted in more success stories with Activator® poles than any other device. She notes that the poles actively restore a normal gait, unlike other devices which can hinder movement. Connie summed up the shared sentiment: "Our role as fitness and rehab professionals is to cultivate these very high levels of endurance, strength, balance and flexibility for our residents. We don't want to be reactive we want to be proactive. We're trying to create these very high-level residents who are very resilient and who have a lot of physiological reserve and Activator® poles are a big part of that."

Similarly, at Asbury Senior Living Communities, Director of Wellbeing, Katie Mac Kenzie, shared that it made perfect sense to integrate the Activator® poles in their programs because they promote stability, balance and core strength. The poles add novelty while improving cognitive health and promoting physical health span- a perfect pairing! In Katie's own words, "Residents loved the stability and security they felt when using them. They noticed right away that their posture improved."

The key, as noted by community leaders, is to cultivate not just resilience but a proactive approach to health. With demographic changes, younger seniors entering these communities expect more wellness and less reliance on traditional rollators. Optics matter and the poles also address the perception of ability versus disability: they're upright, symmetrical and foster more activation than walkers or canes while encouraging more active and engaged living. Urban Poling is proud to be revolutionizing mobility, independence and wellness for older adults one step at a time!

About Urban Poling Inc: Urban Poling Inc. is a global leader in the promotion of rehabilitation, fitness and wellness through specialized poles and programs which promote pole walking and pre-gait exercises. Known for its' innovative Activator® Poles which were designed by an OT and gerontologist, Urban Poling Inc focuses on improving mobility, stability, and overall quality of life for all ages and stages but most especially individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals worldwide, and Urban Poling Inc is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles through doing what the body was designed to do - MOVE.

Our poles are available through Urban Poling.com , Amazon.com and select CVS stores. For additional locations please visit our Find A Retailer or distributor to locate a store nearest you.

