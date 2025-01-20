Urban Poling Inc: Walking Poles Now Eligible for HSA & FSA Reimbursement

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc. proudly announces that its industry-leading Urban and Activator® poles are now approved for Health Spending Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) expense reimbursement, making it easier than ever to invest in your health!

Take your health to the next level! Urban Poling's Activator® Poles are now HSA & FSA eligible, combining ease of use with proven benefits for balance and mobility. Step into wellness with HSA & FSA eligible Activator® Poles! Join the movement for better health and mobility-one step at a time.

What better time than the New year to be able to take advantage of this and really commit to your health. By adding a pair of poles to your walk you are getting mind and body benefits beyond what most people are even aware of! Looking to burn more calories & whittle your waist – who isn't? You'll be thrilled to know that you'll burn a minimum of 20% more with every step up to 46% more depending on how fast you go. A Canadian Heart Institute conducted a multi-year study which proved that this form of exercise was better than other high-intensity interval training or other moderate to vigorous exercises at improving functional capacity.

According to a recent Harvard Health article which sited feedback from Andrea Christoforou, a physical therapist and advanced clinician with Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Outpatient Center Cambridge:

"With regular walking, you use about 50% to 70% of your muscles, but with Walking Poles, you use up to 80% to 90% by further engaging your arms, shoulders, back, and core, Using the poles forces you to take longer steps. This helps improve your walking stride and avoid a shuffling gait that can increase the risk of falls. Poles also help protect your lower-body joints. When you walk with poles, the force of each stride is distributed through the poles — and less through the legs — which reduces the stress on your hips, knees, and feet."

Urban & Activator® Poles are a cut above the rest and have been deemed "game-changers" for thousands of people all over the world. Due to their unique and patented design, and backed by research, these poles will support immediate core activation, improved off-loading from painful joints, in addition to supporting balance and strength, every step of the way.

We're proud to help take the next cost-saving step toward advancing wellness and mobility for a more active lifestyle no matter the stage of life. There's never been a better time to take the first step in walking your way to better health & mobility!

