Urban Poling Supports VeDA's International Balance Awareness Week

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), a collaboration that has lasted for over four years. Our Activator® Poles have been widely recognized and used by the balance community in many countries, offering additional support and confidence to individuals whose mobility and quality of life are severely restricted by balance disorders. VeDA's work and resources have been crucial for those seeking guidance and support, and we are honored to help raise awareness for their important mission.

Balance Awareness Week 2024 Urban Poling Joins VeDA's Industry Advisory Committee

Starting on September 15th, the International Balance Awareness Week will begin, and we are excited to join forces with VeDA and encourage others to participate in this global event. Together, we can raise awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with balance disorders, and of the vital resources VeDA provides to help this growing community.

To learn how you can get involved in Balance Awareness Week, visit VeDA's official page.

For those interested in trying Urban Poling's Activator® Poles, which offer greater stability and mobility, visit VeDA's partner page, where special discounts are available.

About Urban Poling Inc.

Urban Poling Inc. is a Canadian company and a global leader in the promotion of fitness and rehabilitation through pole walking. Known for its innovative Activator® Poles, Urban Poling focuses on improving mobility, stability, and overall quality of life for individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals worldwide, and Urban Poling Inc is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles.

About the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA)

The Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA) is the leading international organization dedicated to supporting individuals with vestibular disorders. Since its founding in 1983, VeDA has provided patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with essential resources, education, and advocacy to improve the diagnosis and treatment of vestibular disorders. VeDA aims to reduce the diagnostic journey for individuals with dizziness, vertigo, and imbalance, and help improve their quality of life through support and guidance.

Media Contact:

Urban Inc.

1-877-499-7999

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.