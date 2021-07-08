Urban Skin Rx® Expands into Walgreens, Doubles Exposure at Walmart and Joins Prestige Section at Ulta Beauty

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Skin Rx® is excited to announce their retail expansion into Walgreens this summer, entering over 1,900 doors in the first phase of development. The brand is also growing their current distribution at Walmart by an additional 750 doors, increasing availability to 1,500 total Walmart stores in August 2021.

"Accessible clinical skincare has always been a part of the Urban Skin Rx® mission," says CEO & founder Rachel Roff. "Partnering with Walgreens allows us to strengthen our brand presence in diverse cities to ensure that multicultural clinical skincare can be found at most major retail outlets. This is a huge move for my company, but the impact of access to inclusive options for our customer is the real win. With growth of Walmart and Walgreens, Urban Skin Rx® retail distribution has grown over 170% from last year, with a projected 20.5% increase in gross retail sales from 2020 to 2021."

The initial Walgreens assortment will consist of seven hero products from the brand, with three more best-sellers added during phase two of the expansion in October 2021. In hopes of simplifying the shopping needs of their customer by utilizing Walgreens as a beauty destination, Urban Skin Rx® plans to drive consumer interest through innovative marketing tactics, such as using strategic interactive technology to increase foot traffic while monitoring consumer buying behaviors from different markets.

In continuation of its mission to provide accessible, efficacious skincare to all skin tones, the brand also recently unveiled a packaging redesign and expanded retail distribution for its Pro Strength™ collection at Ulta Beauty. With items now available in both mass and prestige sections at Ulta, Urban Skin Rx® is in a unique position to offer more solutions at multiple price-points to consumers, specifically providing advanced formulas for hyperpigmentation and resurfacing.

About Urban Skin Rx®

Urban Skin Rx® was founded in Charlotte, NC in 2010 to develop clinical skincare products that address the needs of consumers with melanin-rich skin tones. Urban Skin Rx® products deliver blends of high-strength ingredients formulated to address the most common skincare concerns of women of color, including improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. Urban Skin Rx® products are sold at www.urbanskinrx.com and at over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S.

For more information on Urban Skin Rx®, please visit www.urbanskinrx.com .

For more information on the non-profit organizations Urban Skin Rx® supports, please visit https://urbanskinrx.com/pages/non-profits-we-support .

