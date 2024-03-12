Urbane at Alewife Offers Luxury Living in the Heart of Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbane at Alewife is a luxury community that serves as a peaceful oasis for residents, situated in the middle of it all in Cambridge. Located adjacent to the Alewife T Station, the community offers modern, stylish apartment residences centered on convenience in the middle of the action.

Professionally managed by Greystar, the community boasts 294 residences in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, providing residents with options that best fit their lifestyle. Apartments also feature different cabinet finishes, including a lighter and softer tone wood or pure white with a gloss-like finish.

Urbane at Alewife features a two-story open-air style loggia, an outdoor space that is unusual in the Boston area, including gas fireplaces and outdoor TVs. The 24-hour fitness center is stocked with TechnoGym equipment and has spin bikes with Fitness OnDemand. The resort-style pool has cabana lounge seating. The third-floor amenity deck includes a resident clubroom, which is the perfect spot to gather with friends to socialize or watch TV. Pets are welcome at the dog run and pet wash station. Co-working spaces and private offices with Wi-Fi are available for work from home. A bike storage and bike maintenance station allow residents to take advantage of the Minuteman bike path.

Urbane at Alewife is in a key location, situated at the end of Route 2 and across the street from Alewife Station, which makes commuting to Harvard, MIT, Mass General, Boston Common and the rest of downtown a breeze. The Fresh Pond Mall is nearby as well as a Whole Foods and a variety of restaurants and recreational options.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit urbaneatalewife.com or call 888-493-1361.

SOURCE Greystar