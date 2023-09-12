Urea Cycle Disorder Treatment Market to grow by USD 235.5 million from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The urea cycle disorder treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 235.5 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by therapy segment (glycerol phenylbutyrate, sodium phenylbutyrate, amino acid supplements, sodium benzoate, and others), route of administration (oral and injectables), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the increasing product launches and other strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions by market vendors in the region drive the growth of the urea cycle disorder treatment market in North America. Furthermore, in countries like the US, besides these factors, the increasing prevalence of urea cycle disorders compared to other regions will also be responsible for further growth of the Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) treatment market during the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urea Cycle Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Acer Therapeutics Inc., Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CAMP4, Dipharma SA, Eurocept B.V., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Immedica Pharma AB, Medunik USA, Nestle SA, Orpharma Pty Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Recordati S.p.A, RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Synlogic Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers urea cycle disorder drugs such as Cyclinex-1.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Urea Cycle Disorder Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

By therapy segment - The glycerol phenylbutyrate segment will be significant during the forecast period. Glycerol phenylbutyrate must only be chosen as a last resort after other options like a low-protein diet and supplements have been exhausted, and if glycerol phenylbutyrate is used for treatment, the patient must ensure it is along with a low-protein diet. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Urea Cycle Disorder Treatment Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of urea cycle disorder

Rising geriatric patients

Rising focus on strategic initiatives

The increasing prevalence of urea cycle disorder drives the growth of the urea cycle disorder treatment market. Generally, hyperammonemia is a metabolic disorder characterized by elevated levels of the nitrogen compound ammonia, resulting in the disruption of the urea cycle leads to the accumulation of ammonia. Furthermore, R&D studies focused on the genetic features of urea cycle disorders will help market players adjust their product development, thereby contributing to market growth. For instance, a September 2021 publication titled Biochemical Correlations in Clinical and Genetic Characterization and Presentation in 48 Patients Diagnosed with Urea Cycle Disorders at Juan P. Garrajan Hospital, Argentina. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the urea cycle disorder treatment market during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,68.87 million at a CAGR of 5.33% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into type, distribution channel, and geography segments. Increasing demand for levothyroxine is a major factor driving the market growth.

The global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) market size is estimated to by USD 173.48 million at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Application, Type, and Geography. The growing geriatric population is driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this urea cycle disorder treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urea cycle disorder treatment market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the urea cycle disorder treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the urea cycle disorder treatment across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urea cycle disorder treatment market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Therapy

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio