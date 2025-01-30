UroMems Welcomes Medical Device Technology Leader Dan Rose as New Board Chairman

Rose brings medical device leadership and commercialization expertise to the company as it prepares to enter into U.S. and European pivotal clinical trials of UroActive, the first smart automated artificial urinary sphincter

GRENOBLE, France and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UroMems, a global medical technology company developing the first smart automated implant to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI), announced today that Dan Rose has been appointed as the new chairman of its board of directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dan as our new board chair at this very exciting time for the company," said UroMems co-founder and CEO Hamid Lamraoui. "His proven track record in the industry and dynamic leadership capabilities position him extremely well as UroMems moves forward with our next phase of large-scale U.S. and European pivotal clinical trials of UroActive®, preparing for the commercial launch of the first smart automated artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) to treat SUI."

Bringing more than 25 years of medical device experience to the UroMems board, Rose currently serves as the CEO of Endovascular Engineering, a Silicon Valley-based company focused on the treatment of venous thromboembolism. Previously, he also served as CEO of LimFlow S.A., a pioneer in limb salvage for patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). He joined LimFlow as the first employee and successfully guided the company through its acquisition by Inari Medical for up to $415 million. Rose also held leadership roles with Direct Flow Medical, Sequana Medical AG, and Medtronic. Rose has bachelor and master of arts degrees from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Darden School of Business.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to move into this role and for the potential to make a real impact on the quality of life for millions of patients suffering from SUI," said Rose. "I'm impressed by the strong momentum UroMems has built up so far and look forward to helping take their innovative, patient-focused technology into this next phase."

UroMems has successfully achieved critical milestones in research and development, clinical outcomes and building the organization, including recently securing $47 million in funding on the heels of exceptionally strong results from the first-in-human multicenter clinical studies.

SUI, or involuntary urinary leakage, affects an estimated 40 million Americans and 90 million Europeans. SUI significantly impacts quality of life, as it can be debilitating, and often leads to depression, low self-esteem and social stigma.

About UroActive

The UroMems technology platform is protected by more than 150 granted patents and is designed to overcome the limitations of current solutions by optimizing safety and performance, patient experience and surgeon convenience. UroActive is the first active implantable electronic artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) that is being developed to compensate for sphincter insufficiency in patients, both men and women, with SUI. It is based on a unique mechatronic platform using embedded smart, digital and robotic systems. UroActive has not received marketing authorization from the FDA and is not available for sale in the United States or in the EU.

