URW and TOCA Announce Partnership to Expand TOCA Social Soccer Entertainment and Dining Venues Throughout Europe

TOCA Social at Westfield London and TOCA Social at Westfield CNIT in Paris will open in 2025, with additional sites to be announced

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) and TOCA Football (TOCA) today announced a partnership to open multiple TOCA Social venues throughout Europe. This first-of-its-kind partnership represents a powerful convergence of two industry leaders poised to redefine the retail landscape by offering TOCA Social, the world's first immersive soccer and dining experience venue, to more retail and entertainment destinations.

TOCA Social Experience

Their first two locations under the partnership are planned to open in 2025 and will occupy a 3,495-sqm space at Westfield London and a 2,400-sqm space in the recently expanded Westfield CNIT in La Défense, Paris. They expect to announce additional locations in the future.

"Building off the huge success of TOCA Social at London's O2, we are delighted to partner with URW to bring this one-of-a-kind soccer experience, which transforms the world's largest sport, to a global audience," said Erik Anderson, TOCA Co-Chairman and Founder and CEO of WestRiver Group.

"Our shared commitment to innovation and creating unforgettable experiences will shape the future of how people engage with soccer throughout Europe, the world's largest soccer market," added Alex Harman, TOCA Social President.

Anne-Sophie Sancerre, Chief Customer and Retail Officer from URW, added: "Experience-led sectors are growing within our portfolio. Our partnership with TOCA allows us to bring this innovative, first-ever entertainment concept to Continental Europe, continuing to provide the unique experiences which customers expect from Westfield shopping centers."

TOCA Social invites friends and families to Eat, Drink and Score, as it combines immersive soccer-based gaming with five-star food and drink. Guests choose from a variety of interactive games, enabled by innovative ball delivery and tracking technology, designed for all ages, abilities and soccer interests, making it accessible and inclusive for all.

TOCA Social currently operates at The O2 in London, delivering strong profitability. The venue attracted over 300,000 visitors in 2023.

TOCA has received investment from England captain Harry Kane, world chess champion Magnus Carlsen and boasts England Women's captain Leah Williamson and US Women's National Team sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson as stakeholders.

ABOUT TOCA

TOCA is the world's leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of indoor soccer training centers in North America for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue, operating at The O2 and soon to be opening in Birmingham.

The company was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis and is led by CEO Yoshi Maruyama, a leisure industry veteran, and a Board of Directors comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry, including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, U.S. Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, CMO of NWSL. For more information, please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, X and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, please visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

ABOUT UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €2.5 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its €50 Bn portfolio is 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2023).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

CONTACT: Jack Buttacavoli, [email protected]

SOURCE TOCA Football, Inc.