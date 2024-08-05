U.S. adults say logistics and "feeling healthy" among reasons they duck out of routine wellness visits and screenings

Aflac's Wellness Matters Survey reveals 84% of millennials delay health and wellness screenings; Language is a barrier to understanding health care needs for 42% of Hispanic Americans

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August is National Wellness Month, a time to emphasize the importance of prioritizing personal health care; yet, the second annual Wellness Matters survey1 released by Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.,2 shows many Americans are not taking charge of their health through preventive care, routine wellness checkups and important screenings that could help identify and treat serious illness early.3 Additionally, for many Hispanic Americans, language is a barrier for understanding both their medical needs and insurance policies.

Millennials and Gen Z say they're focused on health, but are taking a chance by skipping wellness checkups

The study uncovered an alarming 3 in 5 Americans (60%; up 20% from 2023) have avoided common recommended health screenings. And in fact, Millennials admit to avoiding important health screenings at higher rates — pap smear (40% millennial women; 34% women overall); STD screening (32% millennials; 23% overall); full body skin cancer exam (31% millennials; 27% overall); and blood test (39% millennials; 32% overall).3

Additionally, young Americans say they frequently or always worry about their physical and mental health — even more than other significant concerns such as their social media reputations, getting a promotion at work and politics. However, when it comes to important health screenings, many admit to putting off a checkup beyond the recommended timeframe at least occasionally — 84% of millennials and 82% of Gen Z — at higher rates than the general population (77%). Many are using convenience care for their health care needs instead of keeping regular wellness appointments — with 70% of Gen Z and 67% of millennials primarily using urgent care or the emergency room for their health care needs.3

Many aren't listening to their bodies, with 20% of Gen Z and millennials putting off seeing their doctor even though they had a nagging feeling something was wrong — compared to 13% of Gen X and 11% baby boomers.

"Feeling healthy" and logistical barriers keep Americans from their doctor

Getting to the doctor is not easy for young Americans, as logistical barriers prevent them from getting health screenings on time — with 58% of millennials citing conflicts with work hours, challenges taking time off work and difficulty getting a babysitter or transportation. Many Hispanic respondents (42%) indicate language is a barrier to understanding their health care needs, and the same portion say it is a barrier to understanding their insurance benefits. Additionally, feeling healthy or "not needing health checkups at their age" kept 31% of Gen Z and 31% of millennials from getting checkups on time. Feeling embarrassed and not liking/trusting doctors — 31% millennials; 18% Gen X; 14% baby boomers — were among other reasons. Men — both Hispanic (29%) and non-Hispanic (26%) — were more likely to skip wellness appointments because they felt healthy and/or didn't feel they needed a checkup at their age.3

When Aflac Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary Thomas Morey was in his mid-20s, he experienced a significant and sudden health crisis, showing that one can never be too young to develop good health habits. The condition kept Morey out of work for nearly two years, and he was in and out of hospitals for 18 months.

"As our study shows, younger people are often less concerned about health care issues than older ones, and the statistics do support the idea that becoming ill is often a function of age," said Morey. "But what I learned is that percentages don't really mean much when it is happening to you. That is why I am a strong proponent of learning how to care for yourself, even when you are feeling strong. Going to the doctor for wellness checkups and recommended screenings is something everyone should strive to do."

Early detection at risk

Surprisingly, survey respondents who have received a cancer diagnosis were more likely to have avoided common health screenings than those who have not, underscoring the importance of regular screenings. Among those diagnosed with cancer, 56% say they found out as the result of a regularly scheduled cancer screening or routine exam. Hispanics who received a cancer diagnosis reported being diagnosed during a regularly scheduled cancer screening (40% versus 30% non-Hispanics; 24% African Americans).3

More than half of Americans report a family history of chronic illness/disease, yet 60% admit to skipping important health and cancer screenings. Men also are more likely to forget to schedule an annual physical or health exam (35% versus 29% women).3

"Family history matters to preventive care because history and genetics can often help inform the future of our own health," said Morey. "This is why Aflac is also focused on helping consumers be more aware and empowered to start good health habits early and continue to prioritize proactive health care as they age."

Community matters in preventive care practices



In the survey, African Americans (59%) and Hispanics (50%) said they are more likely to seek preventive care from health professionals from similar communities and backgrounds. Additionally, African Americans are more likely to stay on top of wellness appointments and less likely to report skipping important wellness exams (54% versus 62% of Caucasians). African Americans are more likely than other ethnicities to say that they prioritize annual well visits, annual vision exams, recommended screenings and healthy habits. After identifying a health concern, 40% of African Americans immediately contact their physician to make an appointment, versus 38% of Hispanics, 31% of Caucasians and 24% of Asian Americans).3

The survey reinforces how much support matters — and the value of advocating for yourself and the ones you love to both schedule and keep important wellness checkups. Nearly 7 in 10 are more likely to go to the doctor if a friend or loved one encouraged them to go. Hispanic respondents are more likely to report that encouragement is effective. Men also are more likely than women to see a doctor if encouraged by a loved one (73% versus 65%). Community matters more to Hispanic respondents, who are less likely to select themselves as their strongest health advocate (67%) compared to non-Hispanics (78%).3 The survey also found that Hispanic Americans rely heavily on family encouragement for health care, and parents are regarded as top health advocates by more Hispanics (37%) than non-Hispanics (25%).3 This emphasizes the powerful role of familial relationships in health advocacy within the Hispanic community.

"Life moves quickly, and sometimes, we can lose sight of what's important for good health and wellness — but when you do stop and think about it, what is more important than your health? Taking charge of your health can start when you are young, by making your own wellness appointments and encouraging those you care for to do the same," said Morey. "The Wellness Matters survey reinforces the value of proactive health habits. It also reminds us how much preventive care matters and to take more ownership of our health, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity."

To learn more about the 2024 Wellness Matters survey and to find tips on how to take charge of your own health and encourage others to prioritize theirs, visit Aflac.com/WellnessMatters.

ABOUT THE 2024 WELLNESS MATTERS SURVEY

The 2024 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey, examining attitudes, habits and opinions about health and preventive care, was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 employed U.S. adults ages 18-65 in April 2024 by Kantar Profiles on behalf of Aflac.

