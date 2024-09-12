U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) Selects Virtualitics as Part of a $975 Million IDIQ Warfighter Readiness Contract to Revolutionize Sustainment Operations

Multi-Year RSO Contract Underscores Company's Commitment to Enhance Operational Readiness with AI-Powered Solutions

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , a leader in AI decision intelligence applications, today announced that it has secured a position as one of the industry partners selected to participate in a $975 million multi-year contract with the United States Air Force (USAF) Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO). Virtualitics will play a critical role in assisting the U.S. Air Force in optimizing operational readiness and sustainment through the deployment of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and digital engineering.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and Air Force RSO mission is to optimize warfighter readiness by leveraging advanced technologies to revolutionize sustainment operations within the USAF. The RSO strives to accelerate the delivery of critical operational solutions to the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Sustainment Enterprise by positioning themselves to be the preeminent Department of Defense (DoD) solution provider that challenges conventional mindsets, pushes the boundaries of innovation, and generates innovative concepts that solve problems at the speed of user need.

The RSO contract supports the U.S. Air Force's mission to rapidly identify, integrate, prototype, test, and scale emerging technology applications across several high-impact focus areas. These include advanced manufacturing, automation and robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning—technologies that are essential to improving logistics and sustainment of weapon systems in the field.

Virtualitics' AI-powered platform and flexible suite of readiness applications are uniquely positioned to address these technical challenges by delivering actionable insights and recommendations that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance operations, resource allocation, and decision-making.

"Virtualitics is honored to be selected as one of the key industry partners in the U.S. Air Force's mission to revolutionize operational readiness through advanced AI and data-driven solutions," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics. "Our suite of readiness applications is designed to tackle the Air Force's most demanding sustainment challenges and can be tailored to meet specific operational needs."

With this multi-year RSO contract, Virtualitics will continue to contribute to the U.S. Air Force's initiatives to maintain operational superiority in an increasingly complex and contested environment. The platform's flexibility enables seamless integration with existing systems while providing innovative, AI-powered solutions that improve maintenance scheduling, predict asset failures, optimize storage planning, and enhance overall mission readiness. Virtualitics continues to enhance new features to build trust in the AI platform with its new Pathfinder feature, which acts as an AI assistant to guide all levels of decision makers through data-driven insights that provide greater explainability and confidence.

Whether deploying its existing suite of AI applications or developing new, customized solutions, Virtualitics is committed to meeting the U.S. Air Force's most pressing challenges.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company, is a leader in delivering AI decision intelligence applications for enterprises and government. We support our customers to go from data to decisions by using AI-powered Apps with explainability, interaction, and unparalleled visualizations at their core.

Built on a decade of Caltech research and proven in government and commercial markets, we make artificial intelligence safely accessible, and actionable across applications for analysts, data scientists, and leaders alike, ultimately supporting mission readiness.

For more information, visit virtualitics.com .

