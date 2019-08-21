US Air Force Selects Boeing for A-10 Thunderbolt II Re-Winging Contract

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) will continue its legacy of A-10 Thunderbolt II sustainment work under an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract award from the U.S. Air Force (USAF), with a maximum ceiling value of $999 million.

Under the contract, which was competitively awarded, Boeing will be responsible for managing the production of a maximum of 112 wing sets and spare kits. The USAF ordered 27 wing sets immediately at contract award.

"Boeing is honored to be selected to continue as the A-10 Thunderbolt II wing kit contractor," said Pam Valdez, vice president of Air Force Services for Boeing Global Services. "Our established supply base, experience with the A-10 structures, and our in-depth knowledge of the U.S. Air Force's requirements will help us deliver high-quality wings to meet the customer's critical need."

Boeing will team with Korean Aerospace Industries and other key suppliers to deliver the first wing sets to Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah.

Under a previous contract, Boeing delivered 173 enhanced wing assemblies.

