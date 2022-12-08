U.S. Air Force Selects ICF for $25 Million Environmental Services Contract

Company Will Provide Compliance and Program Support in the U.S. and Middle East

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force (USAF) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a new task order to provide centralized environmental management support services at multiple Air Force bases in the U.S. and Middle East. The contract, which was awarded by Air Force Central Command, has a term of 66 months including a 12-month base, four 12-month options and one six-month option.

The ICF team will bring its collective expertise in environmental compliance and program support to help maintain environmental program offices at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, as well as bases within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, to ensure they meet local, federal and international environmental requirements.

"We understand the critical role the Air Force Central Command plays in defending the safety and security of nations in Southwest Asia, including the provision of humanitarian aid," said Mark Lee, ICF's executive vice president for public sector. "We are honored to bring our combined expertise in environmental and public health consulting to support the agency's operations in achieving this critical mission while ensuring the protection of human health and the environment."

ICF designs solutions and provides technical expertise to carry environmental projects to completion smoothly through scientific, policy and operational challenges. The company's environment and federal health experts are trusted advisors to clients at all levels—executing environmental impact assessments, managing complex projects, engaging diverse stakeholders and navigating multiple layers of regulation—to help them achieve sustainability goals and drive better health outcomes within the context of their broader missions.

