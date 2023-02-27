U.S. Air Force Veteran Brings Marco's Pizza to Virginia Beach

Fastest Growing Pizza Brand* Yearns to Satisfy Virginia Beach Cravings with its Delicious Pizza and More

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza is opening its newest location in Virginia Beach, VA on Feb. 27. Located at 5649 Princess Anne Road, pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Bringing the newest Marco's Pizza location to Virginia Beach is U.S. Air Force veteran and decorated Marco's Pizza owner Stephanie Moseley. A multi-unit owner, Moseley credits her military background for her ability to remain steadfast and focused on providing her community with great customer service and a consistently excellent product.

"Marco's Pizza is a community-focused business, and we are passionate about keeping that mentality with our team and customers," said Moseley. "As a veteran, I understand the importance of team work, community giveback, and goodwill and I hope my new Marco's Pizza will see our core values in action."

Beyond the multiple locations Moseley owns, she serves as the president of The Marco's Pizza Foundation. The Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Moseley has received many accolades and recognitions, including being named a Women Franchisee Rock Star by Franchise Business Review and being a recipient of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Franchisee of the Year Award.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Virginia Beach pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Virginia Beach, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 757-818-9888. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States**. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

**Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, [email protected], 847-945-1300

SOURCE Marco's Pizza