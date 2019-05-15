U.S. Army Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper to speak at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon June 24

Lunch will be served in the club's Holeman Lounge at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets .

Secretary Esper was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in as the 23rd secretary of the U.S. Army on November 20, 2017. Prior to his confirmation, he worked for nearly a decade as vice president of government relations for Raytheon. Previously, Esper served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense under former President George W. Bush, and has held numerous senior staffing positions on Capitol Hill, including serving as national security advisor for then-Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, and as legislative director and senior policy advisor to Senator Chuck Hagel. Esper was also chief of staff of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and taught at Missouri State University's Department of Defense and Strategic Studies program in Fairfax, Virginia.

Esper is a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He served for more than a decade on active duty, including service in the first Gulf War with the 101st Airborne Division, before retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2007.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put ARMY in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

NPC Members who have a paid reservation to the Luncheon and wish to attend the pre-luncheon reception must send their RSVP via email to VIPreception@press.org at least 48 hours before the date of the Luncheon. Space may be limited.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20045

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club