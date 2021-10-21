U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center Signs Collaborative Research Agreement with Capella Space

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space , an information services company that provides an operational, high-quality, Earth observation data service, today announced it has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (SMDTC). Through this agreement, Capella Space integrates its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data into the U.S. Army's Payload Development Lab, exploring this and other space-based technology concepts within both simulated and test environments.

Capella's SAR data is unique in that it collects high-quality imagery easily, quickly, and securely. Capella Space is the first U.S. commercial SAR constellation operator and an industry leader in SAR data. Capella's SAR systems image in most weather, day or night, and capture amplitude and phase history data, enabling the extraction of highly valuable intelligence, such as material properties, moisture, elevation, and small changes and movements, which are not available with electro-optical imagery. Multiple U.S. Department of Defense agencies have shown interest in using Capella's SAR imagery for a variety of purposes, including national security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, infrastructure and transportation monitoring, and reliable monitoring for indications and warnings of potential natural and security threats.

"SMDTC is looking forward to this partnership with the team at Capella Space," said Tom Webber, the director for the Technical Center, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC). "Capella is the first U.S. company to commercialize SAR and is uniquely positioned to provide mission-critical support to tactical users and advance the Army's critical mission."

The CRADA reinforces Capella Space's collaborative relationship with United States government agencies. This past year, Capella Space signed and maintained contracts with the US Navy, US Airforce, National Geospatial Agency, In-Q-Tel, the Space Development Agency, and the US Space Force. to provide on-demand, high-resolution SAR data and analytics for the U.S. government.

"Every day, the United States Armed Forces are tasked with keeping the peace and saving lives across multiple domains in a state of constant change. You need timely intelligence to drive the best possible outcomes," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. "We're proud to offer US-made, market-leading SAR to support the U.S. government, from policymaking to the tactical user."

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center supports the joint warfighter by providing science, technology, and test and evaluation expertise to enable warfighter dominance today and in the future. As part of the Army Science and Technology enterprise, the Technical Center contributes to the current fight and enables the next generation to prevail in conflicts to come. The Technical Center focuses on three essential tasks: executing science and technology, research and development, and test and evaluation; managing and operating the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site; and conducting space operations and space domain awareness. The Technical Center contributes to the success of the warfighter and joint force in four major areas: directed energy, tactical responsive space and high altitude, test and evaluation, and hypersonic and strategic weapons. Learn more at www.smdc.army.mil.

Capella Space is an information services company that provides on-demand sub-0.5m high resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation imagery. Through a constellation of small satellites, Capella is providing easy access to frequent, timely, and flexible information affecting dozens of industries worldwide. Capella's high-quality SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled infrastructure to deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world—improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth. Learn more at capellaspace.com .

