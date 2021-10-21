U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center Signs Collaborative Research Agreement with Capella Space

Capella Space and Army SMDTC will integrate on-demand, persistent SAR service into Army networks and platforms to satisfy tactical user needs for rapid tasking and delivery of space data

News provided by

Capella Space

Oct 21, 2021, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space, an information services company  that provides an operational, high-quality, Earth observation data service, today announced it  has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (SMDTC). Through this agreement, Capella  Space integrates its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data into the U.S. Army's Payload  Development Lab, exploring this and other space-based technology concepts within both  simulated and test environments. 

Capella's SAR data is unique in that it collects high-quality imagery easily, quickly, and securely.  Capella Space is the first U.S. commercial SAR constellation operator and an industry leader in  SAR data. Capella's SAR systems image in most weather, day or night, and capture amplitude  and phase history data, enabling the extraction of highly valuable intelligence, such as material  properties, moisture, elevation, and small changes and movements, which are not available with  electro-optical imagery. Multiple U.S. Department of Defense agencies have shown interest in  using Capella's SAR imagery for a variety of purposes, including national security, humanitarian  assistance, disaster relief, infrastructure and transportation monitoring, and reliable monitoring  for indications and warnings of potential natural and security threats.

"SMDTC is looking forward to this partnership with the team at Capella Space," said Tom  Webber, the director for the Technical Center, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command  (USASMDC). "Capella is the first U.S. company to commercialize SAR and is uniquely  positioned to provide mission-critical support to tactical users and advance the Army's critical mission." 

The CRADA reinforces Capella Space's collaborative relationship with United States  government agencies. This past year, Capella Space signed and maintained contracts with the  US Navy, US Airforce, National Geospatial Agency, In-Q-Tel, the Space Development Agency,  and the US Space Force. to provide on-demand, high-resolution SAR data and analytics for the U.S. government. 

"Every day, the United States Armed Forces are tasked with keeping the peace and saving lives  across multiple domains in a state of constant change. You need timely intelligence to drive the  best possible outcomes," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. "We're  proud to offer US-made, market-leading SAR to support the U.S. government, from  policymaking to the tactical user."

To learn more about Capella Space, visit https://www.capellaspace.com/.

About SDMTC: 
The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center supports the joint  warfighter by providing science, technology, and test and evaluation expertise to enable  warfighter dominance today and in the future. As part of the Army Science and Technology  enterprise, the Technical Center contributes to the current fight and enables the next generation  to prevail in conflicts to come. The Technical Center focuses on three essential tasks: executing  science and technology, research and development, and test and evaluation; managing and  operating the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site; and conducting space  operations and space domain awareness. The Technical Center contributes to the success of  the warfighter and joint force in four major areas: directed energy, tactical responsive space and  high altitude, test and evaluation, and hypersonic and strategic weapons. Learn more at  www.smdc.army.mil.

About Capella Space:
Capella Space is an information services company that provides on-demand sub-0.5m high resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation imagery. Through a constellation of  small satellites, Capella is providing easy access to frequent, timely, and flexible information  affecting dozens of industries worldwide. Capella's high-quality SAR satellites are matched with  unparalleled infrastructure to deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of  the changing world—improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth.  Learn more at capellaspace.com

Media Contact:
Alex Nelson
[email protected]

SOURCE Capella Space

Also from this source

Capella Space to Expand Federal Team with New Vice President and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics