U.S. Barber Cristian Botello Wins First-Ever Wahl® Professional Global Barber Battle Championship

Two-day international event brought together elite barbers from 14 countries for education, competition and the debut of new Wahl® Vapor® CE

STERLING, Ill., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl® Professional crowned U.S. competitor Cristian Botello winner of the first-ever Wahl® Global Barber Battle following a two-day international event that brought together elite barbers, educators and industry professionals from around the world in Chicago.

Held May 3–4 at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, Wahl® Global Stage welcomed competitors from 14 countries to showcase their creativity, technical skill and artistry in front of a live audience during a red-carpet-style championship event. The weekend also featured advanced education sessions, business insights, networking opportunities and the exclusive debut of the new Wahl® Vapor® CE (Championship Edition) clipper.

Botello earned the title of Wahl® Global Barber of the Year after advancing through head-to-head competitions and representing the United States on the global stage.

"It's such an honor to represent the U.S. and accomplish something like this on a global stage," said Botello. I've worked really hard for an opportunity like this, so I'm incredibly grateful."

As the winner of the first-ever competition, Botello will now travel to Los Angeles to participate in Wahl® Future Makers™, the brand's creative platform focused on mentorship, education and elevating the next generation of talent.

"I'm most excited about being surrounded by so much talent," said Botello. "I'm always striving to learn, and I'm looking forward to growing alongside the team."

Botello also encouraged aspiring barbers to continue building relationships and investing in themselves throughout their careers.

"My advice is to network as much as possible, attend events, shake hands and continue believing in yourself," said Botello. "You never know when an opportunity to compete on a global stage might come your way."

Beyond the competition, Global Stage also highlighted the evolving future of barbering culture, from content creation and branding to entrepreneurship, artistry and global collaboration.

"The energy in the room was unmatched by any industry event I've seen in a long time," said Missy Jacobs, Education Leader for North America at Wahl®. "We had attendees from all over the world and at every stage of their careers, from students to seasoned artists and educators, all connected by the same passion for creativity, growth and the industry itself."

Jacobs said one of the biggest takeaways from the weekend was the trust artists continue to place in Wahl® tools at the highest levels of performance, whether competing on stage, creating content under pressure or working behind the scenes in real-time environments where consistency, precision, and reliability matter most. She also noted the growing influence of individuality and global culture throughout the industry, both on stage and behind the scenes at the event.

In addition to the competition, attendees had the opportunity to experience the debut of the Vapor® CE, a limited-edition professional clipper inspired by the energy of global competition and designed for precision, control and performance. Limited quantities of the new tool were made available for purchase at the event.

For more information about Wahl® Professional, visit wahlpro.com and follow @WahlPro on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Download Images: Wahl Pro Global Stage 2026

About Wahl® Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl® believes hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl® Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl® exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl® Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional