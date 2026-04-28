Wahl® Global Stage Brings 50% Off Tickets and Vapor® CE Debut to Chicago

Two-day international event brings top barbers from 14 countries together for education, competition and first access to Wahl® Professional's newest tool

STERLING, Ill., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's top barbers are headed to Chicago this weekend, and Wahl® Professional is offering 50% off tickets to its Global Stage event with code FAMILYANDFRIENDS50, available through the show.

Taking place May 3–4, 2026 at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, Wahl® Global Stage will unite top barbers from 14 countries for a two-day experience blending world-class education, cultural exchange and a high-energy international competition.

This year's event will also serve as the debut of Wahl® Professional's newest innovation, the Vapor® CE (Championship Edition), a limited-edition professional clipper inspired by the energy of global competition and designed for precision, control and performance when it matters most.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to purchase the Vapor® CE on-site in limited quantities, making Global Stage one of the first places in the world to experience and own the tool.

"Global Stage is about bringing the barbering community together to learn, compete and be inspired," said Stephanie Polansky, Global Director of Education at Wahl. "This year, we're taking it even further by introducing a tool that reflects that same energy and excellence, giving attendees a first look at what's next in the industry."

Part education summit, part international championship, Wahl® Global Stage offers something for every level of barber, from students to seasoned professionals. The weekend includes:

Education Summit (May 3, 12–6 p.m.)

Live demonstrations, trend insights and business strategies from leading global educators

Live demonstrations, trend insights and business strategies from leading global educators Global Barber Battle (May 4, 6–9:30 p.m.)

A red-carpet-style competition where national champions compete for the title of Wahl ® Global Barber of the Year

A red-carpet-style competition where national champions compete for the title of Wahl Global Barber of the Year VIP Experience + After Party

Networking, celebration and direct access to top talent in the industry

Throughout the weekend, attendees can explore emerging haircut trends, learn how barbers are leveraging social media and AI to grow their businesses, and connect with some of the most influential voices shaping the future of grooming.

To learn more about Wahl® Global Stage and purchase 50% off tickets, visit globalstage.wahl.com. For more information about Wahl® Professional, visit wahlpro.com and follow @WahlPro on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Wahl® Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl® believes hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl® Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl® exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl® Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional