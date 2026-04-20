Wahl® Pro Animal Introduces Motiva2™, A Smarter, More Confident Way to Groom

Lightweight, ergonomic clipper delivers pro-level performance with intuitive features, perfect for new and experienced groomers alike.

STERLING, Ill., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl® Professional, a leader in professional-grade grooming solutions, today announced the launch of the Motiva2™, a next-generation animal clipper designed to give groomers the confidence to achieve professional results with ease. Engineered with enhanced ergonomics, smart features and versatile performance, the Motiva2™ simplifies grooming from start to finish, making it an ideal tool for both new groomers and seasoned professionals.

"At Wahl®, we're constantly listening to groomers and evolving our tools to meet their needs," said Allison Martinez, Global Product Manager for Wahl®. "With the Motiva2™, we focused on delivering better ergonomics, intuitive functionality and reliable performance at an accessible price point. It's a thoughtfully designed tool that helps groomers build confidence while delivering consistent, high-quality results."

Built with a slim, lightweight housing and textured grip for improved control, the Motiva2™ is designed to feel comfortable in hand throughout even the busiest grooming days. Its high-performance motor powers through a variety of coat types, from curly and wiry to smooth and silky, while maintaining a quiet, low-vibration experience for both groomer and pet.

"As a groomer, having a tool that feels intuitive and dependable makes all the difference," said Rachel Colant, Master Groomer and Wahl Professional educator. "The Motiva2™ is a major upgrade, lightweight, easy to control and powerful enough to handle a wide range of coat types."

The Motiva2™ features Wahl®'s signature adjustable 5-in-1 blade, allowing users to quickly switch between cutting lengths for everything from full-body grooming to detailed work around paws and tight areas. All Wahl® 5-in-1 blades are interchangeable, adding even more versatility for groomers working across different coat types and styles.

Designed for convenience and efficiency, the Motiva2™ offers up to three hours of cordless runtime, with the flexibility of corded use when needed. A clear digital display provides real-time updates, including a four-stage LED battery indicator and maintenance reminders to ensure optimal performance. Additional features like a travel lock for secure transport and dual stainless steel guide combs make it a reliable, all-in-one grooming solution.

Available in two stylish color options, Blue Ivy and Petite Orchid, the Motiva2™ is available now on wahlpro.com at an accessible price point of $139.99. For more information, visit wahlpro.com/animal and follow @WahlAnimal on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Download Images: Wahl® Pro Animal Motiva2™

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional