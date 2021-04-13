US Best Managed Companies Program Names Exceptional Private Enterprises for 2021

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, today unveiled its 2021 honorees.

These 49 private businesses each generate at least $250 million in annual revenue and demonstrate excellence in four key categories: strategy, execution, culture and financials. Program designees join the global network of Best Managed Companies, consisting of more than 1,000 organizations from 30 countries.

"After a challenging year for many businesses, it feels more important than ever to recognize the outstanding achievements of our 2021 US Best Managed Companies honorees," said Jason Downing, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. Deloitte Private leader. "These businesses are led by visionary and innovative management teams throughout the country and across industries. Their resilience and sustained commitment to their purpose, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is inspiring. We welcome them into the program and look forward to their continued success."

In March, a panel of independent judges reviewed applications and selected this year's honorees based on strengths across the four core criteria, and whose management teams excel amid change. Benefits of the program include access to a global community of peer business leaders and marketplace recognition.

2021 US Best Managed Companies Company Location Industry Sector Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Peoria, IL Industrial products & construction Associa* Dallas, TX Transportation, hospitality & services Ball Horticultural Company West Chicago, IL Retail, wholesale & distribution The Beck Group* Dallas, TX Industrial products & construction Beztak* Farmington Hills, MI Real estate Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Durham, NC Health care Blue Shield of California* Oakland, CA Health care Border States Electric Fargo, ND Retail, wholesale & distribution C.R. England West Valley City, UT Transportation, hospitality & services Cambia Health Solutions* Portland, OR Health care Children's Hospital Los Angeles* Los Angeles, CA Health care Clemens Food Group Pennsburg, PA Retail, wholesale & distribution CoorsTek Inc. Golden, CO Mining & metals CTE Charlotte, NC Industrial products & construction HAVI* Downers Grove, IL Retail, wholesale & distribution Inspire Brands Atlanta, GA Transportation, hospitality & services JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.* Kansas City, MO Industrial products & construction J.M. Huber Corporation* Atlanta, GA Industrial products & construction Kent Corporation* Muscatine, IA Retail, wholesale & distribution Kravet Inc. Bethpage, NY Retail, wholesale & distribution Laitram, LLC Harahan, LA Retail, wholesale & distribution Learning Care Group* Novi, MI Transportation, hospitality & services Lithko Contracting, LLC* West Chester, OH Industrial products & construction Lockton Kansas City, MO Insurance Mediacom Communications Corporation Mediacom Park, NY Telecom, media & entertainment Menasha Corporation Neenah, WI Retail, wholesale & distribution Niagara Bottling, LLC* Ontario, CA Consumer products Ocean State Job Lot North Kingstown, RI Retail, wholesale & distribution OnPoint Group Perrysburg, OH Industrial products & construction Pan-American Life Insurance Group New Orleans, LA Insurance Red River Technology LLC Claremont, NH Technology Rumpke Waste & Recycling* Cincinnati, OH Transportation, hospitality & services SanMar Corp Issaquah, WA Retail, wholesale & distribution Sellen Construction Seattle, WA Industrial products & construction Seminole Gaming/Hard Rock International Davie, FL Transportation, hospitality & services Servco Pacific Inc.* Honolulu, HI Automotive Sierra Nevada Corporation* Sparks, NV Technology Skullcandy, Inc.* Park City, UT Consumer products SMC Corporation of America Noblesville, IN Industrial products & construction Solenis Wilmington, DE Oil, Gas & Chemicals Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Miami, FL Retail, wholesale & distribution Southwire Company, LLC* Carrollton, GA Industrial products & construction Standard Textile Cincinnati, OH Retail, wholesale & distribution Sun-Maid Growers of California* Fresno, CA Consumer products Telamon Corporation* Carmel, IN Technology Tenaska Omaha, NE Power & utilities Total Quality Logistics Cincinnati, OH Industrial products & construction VSP Global Rancho Cordova, CA Insurance Walbridge Detroit, MI Industrial products & construction

*This notes that the honoree has been named a US Best Managed Company for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

For more information on the US Best Managed Companies program, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

