US Businesses Lack Quality Temporary Workers

70% of Hiring Managers Report a Low Fulfillment Rate Due to Not Finding the Right Workers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 68% of US hiring managers report using staffing agencies to recruit new staff, cover seasonal workload fluctuations, and fill in for absent permanent employees. Yet 70% of the managers also report a low fulfillment rate due to not finding the right workers according to new research by Indeed Flex, the company transforming temporary work and backed by Indeed, the number one job site in the world.1

61% of the US businesses that use staffing agencies state they work with two or more agencies.

Surprisingly, the recent study also revealed thoughts around staffing agency transparency as 61% of the hiring managers felt staffing agencies lacked visibility into performance and costs.

Integrating a modern vendor management system provides performance visibility and the ability to manage multiple agencies in one centralized location. Businesses that tap into the right vendor management system will achieve complete oversight of agency usage and costs.

52% of the respondents said they spend $10,000 to over $50,000 per year on their VMS software.

Companies will reduce costs and improve workforce quality with Flex Plus single platform to manage the entire workforce. With effortless setup, hiring managers can onboard existing agency networks.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex , said: "Rising costs and stretched budgets force businesses to lean on agencies to fill shift gaps.

"Managing multiple agencies can be challenging, Flex Plus offers businesses a centralized location with full visibility to monitor key metrics such as shift fulfillment, worker ratios, and spend.

"Businesses rely on temporary staff as a vital resource, having the flexibility to staff up or down as the business's needs change proves to be a lifeline."

About Indeed Flex:

Indeed Flex is transforming temporary work through a simple equation. By offering job seekers control over their work arrangements, it delivers an engaged workforce for its clients. Its technology provides access to pre-verified workers, with smart-matching ensuring optimal job fits. The company combines tech with human elements to guarantee quality, including interviews and skill verification. It incentivizes top performers with rewards and benefits. As an end-to-end provider, Indeed Flex serves businesses of all sizes, offering integrated marketplace, VMS, and workforce management solutions, backed by Indeed.

To learn more visit www.indeedflex.com/employer.

Indeed Flex survey of 1,000 US hiring managers, August 2024

