US Cardholders: Top Up the MCO Visa Card with PAX and TUSD

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, is extending top up options for US MCO Visa Cardholders. They can now top up their cards with 6 converted cryptocurrencies supported in the Crypto.com App, including PAX and TUSD, for a total of 6 options together with BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC for cardholders to spend their favorite cryptocurrencies.

The top-up steps remain the same, here's a refresher on how to do so - click here.