US Cardholders: Top Up the MCO Visa Card with PAX and TUSD
Nov 28, 2019, 00:00 ET
HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, is extending top up options for US MCO Visa Cardholders. They can now top up their cards with 6 converted cryptocurrencies supported in the Crypto.com App, including PAX and TUSD, for a total of 6 options together with BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC for cardholders to spend their favorite cryptocurrencies.
The top-up steps remain the same, here's a refresher on how to do so - click here.
About Crypto.com
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet' into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.
SOURCE Crypto.com
