U.S. Chemical Production Improves In July

As nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical demand. The recovery strengthened in July, with overall factory activity up by 4.9 percent on a 3MMA basis. Among industry segments, there was broad improvement, with gains in the output of food and beverages, appliances, motor vehicles, aerospace, construction supplies, fabricated metal products, computers, semiconductors, refining, iron and steel, foundries, plastic products, rubber products, tires, structural panels, printing, textile mill products, apparel, and furniture.

Compared with July 2019, U.S. chemical production was off by 5.9 percent – the fourteenth consecutive month of year-over-year declines, but an improvement over the past several months. Chemical production remained lower than a year ago in all regions, with the largest declines in the Northeast and West Coast regions.



U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index, Percentage Change (Seasonally adjusted, 3-month moving average)

Jul 20/

Jun 20 Jul 20/

Jul 19 Key products

Gulf Coast 1.4% -4.2% petrochemicals, inorganics, plastics resins, and synthetic rubber

Midwest 0.8% -6.4% agricultural chemicals, plastics, and paints

Ohio Valley 0.8% -6.5% organic chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials, and specialty chemicals

Mid-Atlantic 0.6% -7.0% consumer products

Southeast 0.5% -6.9% inorganic chemicals, fibers, and consumer products

Northeast 0.0% -8.4% consumer products and specialty chemicals

West Coast 0.4% -7.6% basic chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and consumer products



U.S. Total 0.8% -5.9%

















The chemistry industry is one of the largest industries in the United States, a $565 billion enterprise. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96 percent of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the United States. The U.S. CPRI is based on information from the Federal Reserve, and as such, includes monthly revisions as published by the Federal Reserve. To smooth month-to-month fluctuations, the U.S. CPRI is measured using a three-month moving average. Thus, the reading in July reflects production activity during May, June, and July.

