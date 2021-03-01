U.S. Chemical Production Rose In January

As nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical demand. The manufacturing recovery continued for a sixth consecutive month in January, with overall factory activity up by 1.0% (3MMA). The trend in production increased in many key chemistry end-use industries, with the strongest gains seen in food and beverages, appliances, motor vehicles, aerospace, construction supplies, fabricated metal products, iron and steel products, petroleum refining, oil and gas extraction, plastic products, structural panels, textile products, and furniture.

Compared with January 2020, U.S. chemical production remained off by 0.6% on a year-over-year (Y/Y) basis, the twentieth straight month of Y/Y declines, but showed continued improvement compared with earlier in the year. Chemical production remained lower than a year ago in all regions except in the Gulf Coast region, which was up 2.5% Y/Y.



U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index, Percentage Change (Seasonally adjusted, 3-month moving average)

Jan 21/

Dec 20 Jan 21/

Jan 20 Key products Gulf Coast 1.4% 2.5% petrochemicals, inorganics, plastics resins, and synthetic rubber Midwest 0.4% -1.9% agricultural chemicals, plastics, and paints Ohio Valley 0.2% -2.8% organic chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials, and specialty chemicals Mid-Atlantic 0.0% -3.7% consumer products Southeast 0.3% -2.4% inorganic chemicals, fibers, and consumer products Northeast 0.1% -4.1% consumer products and specialty chemicals West Coast -0.1% -4.0% basic chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and consumer products U.S. Total 0.8% -0.6%













The chemistry industry is one of the largest industries in the United States, a $565 billion enterprise. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96% of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the United States. The U.S. CPRI is based on information from the Federal Reserve, and as such, includes monthly revisions as published by the Federal Reserve. To smooth month-to-month fluctuations, the U.S. CPRI is measured using a three-month moving average. Thus, the reading in January reflects production activity during November, December, and January.

