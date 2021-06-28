U.S. Chemical Production Trend Improves In May

Chemical production was mixed in May, with an improving trend in production of organic chemicals, plastic resins, chlor-alkali, adhesives, coatings, fertilizers, crop protection chemicals, other specialty chemicals, and miscellaneous inorganic chemicals. These gains were offset by continued weakness in synthetic rubber, synthetic dyes and pigments, manufactured fibers, and consumer products.

As nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical demand. Following a small decline in April, manufacturing output rose in May, by 1.0% (3MMA). The 3MMA trend in manufacturing production was mixed, with gains seen in the output of food and beverages, appliances, aerospace, machinery, fabricated metal products, computers and electronics, semiconductors, oil and gas extraction, refining, iron and steel products, foundries, rubber products, paper, printing, and furniture.

Compared with May 2020, U.S. chemical production remained off by 0.5%, reflecting the lingering impact of March's freeze damage. Chemical production was lower than a year ago in all regions except the Gulf Coast, which turned slightly positive.



U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index, Percentage Change (Seasonally adjusted, 3-month moving average)











June 21/ Apr 21 June 21/ June 20 Key products

Gulf Coast 7.1% 0.1% petrochemicals, inorganics, plastics resins, and synthetic rubber

Midwest 4.7% -1.0% agricultural chemicals, plastics, and paints

Ohio Valley 3.9% -0.2% organic chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials, and specialty chemicals

Mid-Atlantic 3.3% -0.7% consumer products

Southeast 4.1% -0.5% inorganic chemicals, fibers, and consumer products

Northeast 2.6% -0.9% consumer products and specialty chemicals

West Coast 3.5% -1.3% basic chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and consumer products

U.S. Total 4.6% -0.5%

















The chemistry industry is one of the largest industries in the United States, a $565 billion enterprise. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96% of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the United States. The U.S. CPRI is based on information from the Federal Reserve and includes monthly revisions as published by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. CPRI includes the most recent Federal Reserve benchmark revision released on May 28, 2021.

To smooth month-to-month fluctuations, the U.S. CPRI is measured using a three-month moving average. The reading in May reflects production activity during March, April, and May.

http://www.americanchemistry.com/newsroom

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health and safety performance through Responsible Care, common sense advocacy designed to address major public policy issues, and health and environmental research and product testing. The business of chemistry is a $565 billion enterprise and a key element of the nation's economy. It is one of the nation's largest exporters, representing ten cents out of every dollar in U.S. exports. Chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development. Safety and security have always been primary concerns of ACC members, and they have intensified their efforts, working closely with government agencies to improve security and to defend against any threat to the nation's critical infrastructure.

SOURCE American Chemistry Council

Related Links

www.americanchemistry.com

