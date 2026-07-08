U.S. Commercial Insurance Buyers Should Capitalize on Favorable Market Conditions Before Forces Shift: Lockton Market Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conditions remain favorable for U.S. commercial insurance buyers across most lines of coverage, creating opportunities to improve program performance and secure long-term value. However, evolving economic conditions, geopolitical uncertainty, and broader industry disruption could reshape the market in the months ahead, according to the latest Lockton Market Update.

The quarterly report published by Lockton, the world's largest privately held and independent insurance broker, provides timely insights into current market conditions and the forces influencing commercial insurance programs. The July edition examines trends across major lines of coverage while exploring the economic factors and emerging risks buyers should be monitoring.

"Conditions have softened across many lines creating one of the most buyer-friendly markets in years," said Vince Gaffigan, Lockton's U.S Market Strategy & Engagement Group Leader. "But buyers can't afford to be passive. In the latest Lockton Market Update, we discuss how organizations can take advantage of current conditions while preparing for the risks and market dynamics that lie ahead."

Key themes explored in the report include:

A Q&A with Song Kim, President, Global Commercial Industry Segments at CNA

The growing impact of artificial intelligence as a pervasive and multidimensional business risk

Strategies to help insurance buyers take advantage of favorable market conditions while improving long-term program performance

Global economic and geopolitical overview and its potential impact market trends

"While market conditions remain favorable, the broader environment is far more complex," said Greg Spore, Lockton's Director, Market Intelligence, U.S. Market Strategy & Engagement Group. "Early engagement, strong data, thoughtful program design, and long-term relationships have always been important. In today's environment, they can make the difference between simply securing coverage and building a resilient risk management strategy."

Explore the July 2026 Lockton Market Update for deeper insights into today's market conditions and actionable strategies to help organizations strengthen their insurance programs and position themselves for long-term success.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 15,000+ Associates doing business in more than 180+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

SOURCE Lockton