U.S. Commercial Insurance Market Stabilizes but New Risks Reshape Buyer Strategy: Lockton Market Update

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Lockton

Mar 30, 2026, 11:00 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. commercial insurance market is stabilizing after several years of volatility, but economic, geopolitical, and legal pressures continue to reshape risk and demand greater precision from insurers and buyers, according to the latest Lockton Market Update.

The quarterly report published by Lockton, the world's largest privately held and independent insurance broker, offers timely and relevant insights for commercial insurance buyers. The March edition outlines conditions across major lines of coverage and highlights how the U.S. economy and global events are influencing insurance programs for businesses.

"The commercial insurance market has entered a more stable phase, giving businesses a chance to rethink and optimize their insurance programs," said Vince Gaffigan, Lockton's U.S. Market Strategy & Engagement Group Leader. "While uncertainty from geopolitics, regulation, and rapid AI adoption persists, this edition of the Lockton Market Update is designed to help buyers navigate those challenges and unlock opportunity."

Rates remain competitive for well-understood, controllable risks. Property, cyber, and several specialty lines offer attractive opportunities for insurance buyers, while excess casualty and umbrella carriers continue to show discipline due to severity concerns.

"Risk conditions are evolving quickly, and the market impact is still unfolding," said Greg Spore, Lockton's Director, Market Intelligence, U.S. Market Strategy & Engagement Group. "Organizations that proactively manage risk will be better positioned to navigate volatility and support future growth."

Explore the March 2026 Lockton Market Update for deeper insights and actionable recommendations for insurance buyers.

About Lockton
What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 13,000+ Associates doing business in more than 160+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

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