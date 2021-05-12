U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Establishes New Advisory Committees in U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and American Samoa and Seeks Nominations of Bipartisan Candidates

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has established five new advisory committees in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.

Additionally, the Commission is seeking nominations of qualified and bipartisan candidates who reside in these particular territories for consideration for appointment as voluntary Special Government Employees of these advisory committees.

The Commission is currently accepting nominations and applications to each of the five U.S. Territory advisory committees. The committees are composed of 11 to 15 members and must be bipartisan with a diversity of viewpoints and experiences. The Commission will appoint the members of each committee to a four-year term by majority vote of the Commission's Commissioners. The Commission will also appoint the Chair of each committee. Each committee will hold at least four meetings per calendar year either in-person or virtually.

Interested applicants may self-nominate or be nominated by another individual or organization. Submission of U.S. Territory Advisory Committee nominations for membership (Residence in territory nominated for is required) can be made to David Mussatt, Ph.D., Supervisory Chief of Regional Programs, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, Kluczynski Federal Building, 230 S. Dearborn St., Suite 2120, Chicago, IL 60604, ATTN: US Territory Advisory Committee Nomination or via email at [email protected], SUBJECT: US Territory Advisory Committee Nomination. Individuals who would like to self-nominated may apply directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S7WCLL6.

The Commission endeavors to ensure the membership of the U.S. Territory advisory committees is fairly balanced in terms of political membership, points of view represented, and that individuals from a broad representation of gender, and ethnic and minority groups, as well as individuals with disabilities, are considered for membership. Appointments shall be made without discrimination on the basis of age, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural, religious, or socioeconomic status.

U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Advisory Committees provide independent advice and recommendations to the Commission about civil rights matters within each committee's particular geographical jurisdiction. These committees operate as Federal Advisory Committees under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and under the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' jurisdiction, policies, and procedures for its advisory committees.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. For information about the Commission, please visit www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Angelia Rorison Email: [email protected] Phone: 202-376-7700

