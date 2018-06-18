U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Issues Letter to the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security Denouncing Separation of Immigrant Families

Also at their June business meeting, Commissioners heard presentations on the Commission's 1968 six-day public hearing on the civil rights of Mexican-Americans, and from the chairs of our Minnesota and New York Advisory Committees on their recent reports on policing practices. We invite you to view the full meeting.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. For more information about the Commission, please visit http://www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Brian Walch

Email: bwalch@usccr.gov

Tel: 202-376-8371

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-commission-on-civil-rights-issues-letter-to-the-departments-of-justice-and-homeland-security-denouncing-separation-of-immigrant-families-300667820.html

SOURCE U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Related Links

http://www.usccr.gov

