U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Issues Letter to the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security Denouncing Separation of Immigrant Families

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, by majority vote, has issued a letter to Attorney General Sessions and Secretary Nielsen urging the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to stop separating children from their families after crossing our southern border. This policy changed longstanding border enforcement practices with no clear evidence that it increases border security. The policy ignores the reality that many of those coming to the border are desperately seeking asylum, fully within the parameters of our nation's immigration laws. The Commission majority views this policy as inhumane and against the best interests of the children and families. The Commission calls on the Departments to stop this approach, which subverts the fair administration of justice and may discriminate against families on the basis of their national origin. The letter can be viewed here.
Also at their June business meeting, Commissioners heard presentations on the Commission's 1968 six-day public hearing on the civil rights of Mexican-Americans, and from the chairs of our Minnesota and New York Advisory Committees on their recent reports on policing practices. We invite you to view the full meeting.
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. For more information about the Commission, please visit http://www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Contact: Brian Walch
Email: bwalch@usccr.gov
Tel: 202-376-8371
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-commission-on-civil-rights-issues-letter-to-the-departments-of-justice-and-homeland-security-denouncing-separation-of-immigrant-families-300667820.html
SOURCE U.S. Commission on Civil Rights
Share this article