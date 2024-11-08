U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to hold Public Briefing: Federal Response to Teacher Shortage Impacts on Students with Disabilities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold a briefing on, Friday, November 15, 2024, on how national teacher shortages, exacerbated by the 2020 pandemic, have impacted students with disabilities. The investigation will focus on challenges schools face in hiring and retaining special education professionals, and the federal government's response to address these challenges.

During the briefing, the Commission will hear from experts, including government officials, current and former educators, researchers, and impacted persons. The public is invited to submit written comments as we prepare our report; submit to [email protected] no later than December 16, 2024.

DATE:

Friday, November 15, 2024, 10 am – 4:50 pm ET*

LOCATION:

U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

1331 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1150

Washington, DC 20425 (National Place Building F Street Entrance)

Introductory Remarks: 10:00 – 10:10 am

Panel 1: Public Education in the Post-Pandemic Era: 10:10 – 11:20 am

Break: 11:20 – 11:30 am

Panel 2: Education Advocacy Discussion of the Teacher Shortage: 11:30 am – 12:40 pm

Lunch: 12:40 – 2:10 pm

Panel 3: From the Field: Educators on the Teacher Shortage: 2:10 pm – 3:20 pm

Break: 3:20 – 3:30 pm

Panel 4: From the Field: Hearing from Impacted Persons: 3:30– 4:40 pm

Closing Remarks: 4:40 – 4:50 pm

Adjourn Meeting.

***The briefing will also be live-streamed on the Commission's YouTube page, virtual attendance is encouraged due to limited space.***

Stay abreast of updates at www.usccr.gov and on X and Facebook.

*Schedule subject to change

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 56 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. The Commission: in our 7th decade, a continuing legacy of influence in civil rights. For information about the Commission, please visit www.usccr.gov.

Contact: Joe Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Commission on Civil Rights