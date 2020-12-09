U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Fast Track Recall with Health Canada

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Fiskars-Brands-Recalls-16-Foot-Pole-Saw-Pruners-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fiskars 16 foot Extendable Pole Saw/Pruners

Hazard: The telescoping poles of the pole saw/pruner can separate, causing the poles to come apart and fall down and the saw blade and pruner head to drop, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pole saw/pruners and contact Fiskars Brands to receive instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the product in exchange for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Fiskars Brands toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online at https://fiskarsliveagent.secure.force.com/FiskarsProductNotification/, or at www.fiskars.com and scroll to the bottom of the page and select Product Notifications.

Recall Details

Units: About 467,680 (In addition, about 95,000 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Fiskars 16 foot extendable pole saw/pruners with model numbers 9463, 9440 and 9441. These pole saw/pruners are lawn and garden tools that extend from 7 feet to 16 feet and are used to cut high tree branches with either their pruner (for smaller branches) or their 15-inch hooked wood saw blade (for larger branches). The blade is secured to an oval-shaped fiberglass and aluminum telescoping pole set that locks into place through a double-locking system consisting of two orange c-clamps and a black and orange lock and pin mechanism in each of the upper and lower pole assemblies. They have an orange and black pole. "Fiskars" is printed on the pole. The model number is printed on the UPC code on the pole.

Incidents/Injuries: Fiskars received two reports of the poles separating and falling. Two laceration injuries requiring stitches have been reported.

Sold At: Home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online at fiskars.com from December 2016 through September 2020 for about $100 (Model No. 9463) and $65 (Model Nos. 9440 and 9441).

Importer: Fiskars Brands Inc., Middleton, Wisconsin

Manufactured in: Taiwan and China

Note:

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/74503r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Release Number: 21-044

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

