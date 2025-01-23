U.S Consumer Spending on Video Games Totaled $58.7 Billion in 2024

Spending on content for mobile games continues to increase, solidifying a trend in how Americans are playing games.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall consumer spending on video games in the United States totaled $58.7 billion in 2024 according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association, Circana and Sensor Tower. This number marks a more than 106% increase in consumer spending on video games over the past decade, up from $28.4 billion in 2014.

"Interactive entertainment continues to make a significant, positive mark on both U.S. culture and our economy," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "These latest numbers confirm the enduring popularity of video games across all demographics, and the innovative nature of an industry that is committed to making the excitement and fun of games accessible to everyone who wants to play."

Total video game sales reached $58.7 billion in 2024, a slight decrease from $59.3 billion in 2023. This figure reflects consumer spend across all video game content categories (physical and digital full-game, downloadable content/microtransactions (DLC/MTX), subscription spending across console, cloud, mobile*, portable, PC and virtual reality (VR) platforms), as well as video game hardware and video game accessories.

Spending on video game content increased to $50.6 billion in 2024, up from $49.8 billion in 2023, with mobile games accounting for approximately half of all video game content spending ($26 billion in 2024, up from $24 billion in 2023, before app store fees). Hardware and console sales were down to $4.9 billion in 2024 from $6.5 billion in 2023 while accessory sales grew 6.7% from $3 billion in 2023 to $3.2 billion in 2024.

"Fueled by growth in mobile spending, total video game content spending reached $50.6 billion in 2024, growing 2% over 2023," said Mat Piscatella, Executive Director, Video Games at Circana. "This is the second highest video game content consumer spending total in U.S. history and is topped only by the $52.0 billion spent in 2021. In addition to the increase in mobile spending, new release console and PC breakout titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, EA Sports College Football 25, Helldivers II and Super Mario Party Jamboree joined long-running favorites like Fortnite, Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V to ensure that there never was a shortage of great content for players to enjoy."

The data reiterate that the ways Americans engage with video games continues to evolve. According to ESA's 2024 Essential Facts About the U.S. Video Game Industry, mobile is now the leading game platform among players age 8 and older with 78% using mobile devices to play games—a marked increase from ten (44%) and even five (60%) years ago. Fifty-one percent of players use multiple devices to play games while nearly one-third (31%) say they exclusively play on mobile.

"2024 was a year of stability and back-to-basics for the mobile gaming industry. We saw U.S. mobile gaming lead the charge with 9% YoY revenue from 2023 fueled by double digital growth in core mobile gaming genres of casual, casino and strategy," said Chirag Ambwani, Senior Vice President, Gaming, Sensor Tower. "Familiar evergreen mobile titles such as Clash of Clans and Candy Crush saw record highs alongside new leaders such as MONOPOLOGY GO! & Royal Match. We see this momentum continuing in 2025 with another strong year for mobile gaming."

Top Games in the United States in 2024 Console & PC Full Game – Top Grossing Mobile – Top Grossing* Rank Title Rank Title 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 1 MONOPOLY GO! 2 EA Sports College Football 25 2 Royal Match 3 Helldivers II 3 Roblox by Roblox Corporation 4 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 4 Candy Crush Saga 5 NBA 2K25** 5 Last War: Survival 6 Madden NFL 25 6 Whiteout Survival 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) 7 Coin Master 8 EA Sports FC 25 8 Township 9 Elden Ring 9 Pokémon GO 10 EA Sports MVP Bundle 10 Jackpot Party - Casino Slots

* Mobile title and spending data provided by Sensor Tower, Inc.

**Oct-Dec digital sales not included

