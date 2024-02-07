U.S. Consumer Video Game Spending Totaled $57.2 Billion in 2023

New Data Shows Digital Downloads as a Key Contributor to Positive Growth for Video Game Sales

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall consumer spending on video games in the United States totaled $57.2 billion in 2023, according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association and Circana. This figure reflects profits from all video game content categories (physical and digital full-game, downloadable content/microtransactions (DLC/MTX) and subscription spending across console, cloud, mobile*, portable, PC and virtual reality (VR) platforms), video game hardware and video game accessories.

"These figures reinforce the position of the video game industry as a growth engine for the United States economy," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "When combined with the fact that nearly two-thirds of Americans play video games regularly, cutting across all demographics and backgrounds, these results confirm the video game industry's impact as an economic and creative powerhouse with far-reaching cultural influence."

Total video game sales reached $57.2 billion in 2023, up from $56.6 billion in 2022. Video game content spending ended up from 2022 ($48.0 billion compared to $47.5 billion), driven by a 13% increase in digital download spending across console platforms and an 11% increase in digital premium download segments on PC, Cloud and non-console VR platforms. Hardware sales remained steady at $6.6 billion, and accessory sales were up 4% ($2.6 billion compared to $2.5 billion).

"Great content is what drives the video game market, and 2023's release slate was one of the best in industry history," said Mat Piscatella, Executive Director, Video Games at Circana. "While mobile, console and PC platforms remain the way most people engage with gaming today, new technologies are expanding the ways people can play. The future continues to be very bright."

Top Games in the United States in 2023

Console & PC Full Game – Top Grossing

Mobile – Top Grossing*

Rank

Title

Rank

Title

1

Hogwarts Legacy

1

MONOPOLY GO!

2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

2

Candy Crush Saga

3

Madden NFL 24

3

Roblox

4

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

4

Royal Match

5

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the
Kingdom**

5

Coin Master

6

Diablo IV

6

Pokémon GO

7

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

7

Gardenscapes

8

Mortal Kombat 1

8

Jackpot Party – Casino Slots

9

Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor

9

Township

10

EA Sports FC 24

10

Evony

* Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower, Inc.
**Digital Sales not included
Note: Inclusion of digital sales in the best-selling title charts is done at the discretion of the participating publisher.

About The ESA
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy. For more information, visit the ESA's website or follow the ESA on X @theESA.

About Circana
Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com. Follow Circana on X: @circana.

About Sensor Tower, Inc.
Sensor Tower is the leading provider of market intelligence & digital advertising for the mobile & digital economy. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Calif., Sensor Tower provides enterprise-level data on mobile apps and publishers through our Store Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, Usage Intelligence, and App Intelligence platforms, which offer download, revenue, creatives, advertising insights and engagement metrics at unparalleled accuracy for the world's largest digital economies. For more information, visit sensortower.com. Follow Sensor Tower Inc. on X: @sensortower.

