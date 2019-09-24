U.S. Consumers Rate LG Home Appliances #1 In Customer Satisfaction

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA again leads the home appliance industry, earning the #1 rating in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes kitchen and laundry appliances, according to the just-released 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI) ratings.1 LG home appliances were rated second to none in overall product quality and value again this year,2 and took home the highest rankings in laundry for the second year in a row. LG refrigerators also received top rankings in customer satisfaction in this year's report.

"As the most-awarded home appliance brand in customer satisfaction and product quality, LG delivers kitchen and laundry innovations that U.S. consumers can rely on to make life easier," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "When shopping for a new home appliance, check the facts and shop with confidence that you're getting the best in performance and quality, along with cutting-edge innovation and design with LG."

The ACSI provides unique customer experience benchmarking capabilities that come from the Index's one-of-a-kind, cross-industry structure. For over two decades, the ACSI has used its science-based, proprietary methodology to analyze customer satisfaction for 10 economic sectors and 46 key industries that together represent a broad swath of the national economy. The only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States, the ACSI measures the satisfaction of U.S. household consumers with the quality of products and services offered by both foreign and domestic firms with significant U.S. market share.

LG's top rankings from the ACSI come on the heels of the company earning more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row. In the 2019 J.D. Power rankings, LG ranks highest in customer satisfaction with dishwashers, French-door refrigerators, side-by-side refrigerators and top-mount freezers, two-door refrigerators. The comprehensive J.D. Power 2019 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study shows that LG refrigerators achieve the highest score in the following factors:performance and reliability, features, styling and appearance, and warranty.3

LG home appliances have earned 29 J.D. Power awards since 2006. In addition, the majority of LG home appliances are ENERGY STAR® certified, meaning they deliver energy efficiency without sacrificing performance or style.

1According to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org

2According to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers, LG is second to none in product quality and value, tieing with another manufacturer in this year's report.

3J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

