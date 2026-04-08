U.S. Consumers Received Just Over 4.2 Billion Robocalls in March, According to YouMail Robocall Index

Consumers Hit With Highest Monthly Robocall Volume Since July 2025

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 4.2 billion robocalls in March 2026, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks call data. This represents a 9.8% decrease from February 2026 and a meaningful 12.5% decline from March 2025. However, March 2026 was the highest volume of robocalls since July 2025.

US Monthly Robocall Volume US Monthly Unwanted Call Volume

March's overall robocall volume increased from February, primarily because the month contains about 10% more days. As a result, robocall intensity remained essentially flat across both months. March averaged 135.7 million robocalls/day and 1,571 robocalls/second, down less than 1% from February's 136.8 million robocalls/day and 1,583 robocalls/second.

"It's disappointing to see the spike in robocalls in March, after six consecutive months averaging less than 4 billion robocalls," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "This spike reminds us that consumers should continue to protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail, a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are determined by extrapolating from robocall traffic attempting to reach YouMail's millions of active users.

All Categories of Robocalls Increased in March

March's increase was primarily driven by an increase in "legitimate" robocalls like notifications and payment reminders. However, increases were seen across all major robocall categories, including a 17% increase in notifications, a 14% increase in payment reminders, and a smaller 5% in unwanted telemarketing and scam calls.

Type of Robocall Estimated March Robocalls Percentage March

Robocalls Notifications 1.23 billion (+17.1%) 29% (+2%) Payment Reminders 0.66 billion (+14.2%) 16% (+1%) Telemarketing + Scams 2.27 billion (+4.9%) 55% (-3%)

Telemarketing and scam calls remained the category with the highest volume, with nearly 2.3 billion such calls reaching consumers. Telemarketing and scam calls account for roughly 55% of all robocalls in March, down slightly from February's 58%.

March 2026's Most Annoying Robocalls

March's most annoying robocall campaigns once again involved unsolicited "pre-approved" loan offers. One particularly widespread campaign claiming to be from "Marissa", a senior loan specialist at a "Loan Review Unit", at a unnamed company. This delivered very similar messages across tens of thousands of phone numbers, like this one.

Hello, this is Marissa, Senior Loan Specialist, assigned to your file. Good afternoon, this is Marissa Morgan with the Loan Review Unit, and I'm the assigned underwriter to your file. I see notes here, we took another look at your file earlier this week, and it appears you almost approved for $67,000. Depending on your income situation, you have three terms and options to select from. I just wanted to connect so we can walk through the details together and go over your terms and finalize your funding. When you get a chance, please give me a call back at (866) 398-3898. Again that's (866) 398-3898. I'll be available most of the afternoon and would be happy to go over everything with you.

This robocall campaign is especially annoying due to its sheer scale, an estimated 30 million calls in March alone, along with its use of at least 20,000 different phone numbers. Many consumers left spam reports noting that they received these calls without providing consent. This campaign appears to violate telemarketing regulations and exhibits characteristics of a robocall-driven scam targeting people seeking quick financial relief.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler formerly of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected] .

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.