U.S. Consumers Received Roughly 5 Billion Robocalls in March, According to YouMail Robocall Index

National Monthly Robocall Volume Reached Highest Peak Since November 2019

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just under 5 billion robocalls in March, exceeding the range of 4.2 billion to 4.7 billion calls per month we have seen since last August, and hitting the highest levels since November 2019. The March volume marked a 15% increase from February's volume.

Over the past 12 months, Americans have received roughly 52.2 billion robocalls.

"March's increase in robocall volume is disappointing, as we've been expecting the call volumes to start to decline, given the significant enforcement efforts and in-network call blocking now done by the carriers," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "Consumers still need to protect themselves with robocall blocking apps like YouMail because the problem is not magically going away."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail, a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones. The figures are determined by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users.

Most Unwanted Robocall in March: Health Insurance Telemarketing

The most unwanted robocall campaign for the second straight month is a telemarketing call that appears to be selling low-cost health insurance. The calls leave the identical voicemail message from "Kelly from Support First," as in this example:

Hi this is Kelly with Support First calling about your free or subsidized Health Insurance. Please call me back toll free at 844-306-0130 to see if you qualify and again that's 844-306-0130. Call now.

This call comes from tens of thousands of different numbers, and it appears to be exceeding 50 million calls/month and violating various telemarketing regulations, as well as calling people who did not give prior consent.

March's Unwanted Call Volume Was Up Significantly

Americans received over 2.2 billion unwanted scam and telemarketing calls in March, up over 20% and 400 million calls from February. Notification and payment reminders increased slightly, roughly in line with February due to March having three additional days.

Type of Robocall Estimated March Robocalls Percentage March

Robocalls Notifications 1.59 billion (+12%) 32% (-1%) Payment Reminders 1.17 billion (+11%) 23% (-1%) Telemarketing 1.47 billion (+20%) 30% (+1%) Scams 0.77 billion (+21%) 16% (+1%)

Some calls initially viewed as telemarketing are eventually recognized as illegal telemarketing or scam calls, so it's important to measure the overall quantity of scam and spam calls combined. A scam call is one that contains clearly illegal or fraudulent behavior, such as a call from an enterprise imposter, or one that has a spoofed caller ID. Stir/Shaken continues to reduce the number of robocall campaigns based on spoofed IDs, which drives down the number of obvious scam calls by making them harder to detect, since they appear to be telemarketing campaigns unless there is other evidence of fraud.

"Winners" in March 2023

The top cities, area codes, and states with the most robocalls and robocalls/person remained mostly unchanged from February. The one exception is that Memphis's 901 area code replaced Boston's 857 as the area code with the third most robocalls per person.

Cities with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (197.2 1million, +15%) Dallas, TX (182.2 million, +16%) Chicago, IL (168.1 million, +17%) Cities with the Most Robocalls/Person: Baton Rouge, LA (50.0/person, +18%) Memphis, TN (41.0/person, +14%) Washington, DC (36.6/person, +15%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (80.3 million, +14%) 832 in Houston, TX (69.4 million, +14%) 678 in Atlanta, GA (65.6 million, +15%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (65.7/person, +14%) 225 in Baton Rouge, LA (50.0/person, +18%) 901 in Memphis (41.0, +14%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (594.9 million, +16%) California (455.6 million, +21%) Florida (404.0 million, +15%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: Louisiana (31.8/person, +17%) South Carolina (29.2/person, +14%) Alabama (26.8/person, +15%)

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

