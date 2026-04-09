US Critical Materials Acknowledges Receipt of USGS Sheep Creek Geophysical Survey Technical Report

SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Critical Materials Corp. ("USCM") is pleased to announce that it has received the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) Sheep Creek Geophysical Survey Technical Report. The report provides the complete set of airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected over the Sheep Creek project area.

The survey, conducted by Sander Geophysics Limited (SGL) for the USGS, includes 45,506 line‑kilometers of helicopter‑borne measurements acquired between October 2023 and September 2024. The program was flown to USGS technical specifications and includes magnetic, radiometric, positional, and altitude data across two survey blocks in Idaho and Montana.

Key Technical Highlights from the USGS Report

Airborne magnetic and radiometric survey flown at 200‑meter traverse spacing and 100‑meter terrain clearance





Two survey blocks covering the Sheep Creek region





128 helicopter flights completed without significant incident





Calibration and quality‑control procedures including magnetometer compensation, heading tests, radiometric stripping, cosmic corrections, and reference‑station integration





Final deliverables include digital line data, magnetic grids, radiometric grids, and full spectral datasets processed by SGL

Executive Chairman Statement

"The USGS dataset provides a high‑quality, independently acquired geophysical foundation for the Sheep Creek project," said Harvey Kaye, CEO of US Critical Materials. "These deliverables will support our ongoing permitting work and help confirm drilling targets. Rare earth elements are used in a wide range of advanced technologies, including many with national‑defense applications, and this dataset will assist us in responsibly advancing the project through the appropriate regulatory steps."

Next Steps

US Critical Materials will integrate the USGS geophysical dataset into its geological, structural, and geochemical interpretations. Additional updates will be provided as analysis progresses.

About U.S. Critical Materials Corp.

U.S. Critical Materials Corp. is a private exploration and technology company focused on developing rare-earth elements and critical minerals to support U.S. national security, supply chain independence, and advanced manufacturing. The company's Sheep Creek Project in Ravalli County, Montana, is reported to be one of the highest-grade rare earth deposits in the United States, containing rare earth elements, gallium, and other strategic minerals. U.S. Critical Materials is advancing the project through collaborations with Idaho National Laboratory and strategic partners focused on exploration, processing technologies, and domestic supply chain development. U.S. Critical Materials is uniquely positioned because of its high-grade mineral assets, its relationship with Idaho National Labs, and access to numerous other processors to be the indispensable resource for helping the United States become rare-earth and critical mineral independent in the shortest possible time.

For more information visit: www.uscriticalmaterials.com, or LinkedIn – US Critical Materials Corp.

Brigit Hennaman

VP, Rubenstein Public Relations

[email protected]

212-805-3005

Rachel Winn

Director of Operations

US Critical Materials Corp.

[email protected]

801-680-7448

www.uscriticalmaterials.com

SOURCE US Critical Materials Corp