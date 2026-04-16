U.S. Critical Materials and Columbia University Sign Agreement to Advance Domestic Recovery of Defense-Critical Metals from Red Mud

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Critical Materials Corp. ("USCM") and Columbia University have signed a two-year Sponsored Research Agreement seeking to advance scientific pathways that enable the development of future U.S. production of gallium, scandium, titanium, and rare earth elements from red mud, a major byproduct of aluminum refining.

Mud to Metal Solution

The United States is fully import-dependent for gallium and scandium, materials essential to secure communications, advanced semiconductors, directed-energy systems, hyper sonics, and next-generation aerospace platforms. The program, "Mud To Metal," will be led by Greeshma Gadikota, Lenfest Earth Institute Professor of Climate Change at the Columbia Climate School, Professor of Earth and Environmental Engineering at the Columbia Engineering School and Director of the Lenfest Center for Sustainable Energy at Columbia.

Exhibit A of the Agreement notes that red mud contains elevated concentrations of these metals and that the project aims to develop intensified recovery technologies and advance them toward potential field-scale deployment.

Consistent with the Agreement, USCM and Columbia will investigate red mud from various locations for characterization and process-development activities including from locations operated by Alcoa.

"Gallium and scandium are strategic choke points for the U.S. defense and aerospace industrial base," said Harvey Kaye, Executive Chairman of US Critical Materials. "This agreement with Columbia positions us to build the scientific foundation for a future domestic supply."

"Our team is focused on rigorous, environmentally responsible pathways for recovering critical metals from complex materials," said Professor Greeshma Gadikota, Principal Investigator. "Red mud presents a significant opportunity to strengthen U.S. resource security through innovation."

The program includes mineralogical characterization, ambient-temperature oxidative leaching, selective separations, co-recovery of titanium dioxide and iron oxide, and techno-economic and life-cycle modeling.

About U.S. Critical Materials Corp.

U.S. Critical Materials Corp. is a private exploration and technology company focused on developing rare-earth elements and critical minerals to support U.S. national security, supply chain independence, and advanced manufacturing. The company's Sheep Creek Project in Ravalli County, Montana, is reported to be one of the highest-grade rare earth deposits in the United States, containing rare earth elements, gallium, and other strategic minerals. U.S. Critical Materials is advancing the project through collaborations with Idaho National Laboratory and strategic partners focused on exploration, processing technologies, and domestic supply chain development. U.S. Critical Materials is uniquely positioned because of its high-grade mineral assets, its relationship with Idaho National Labs, and access to numerous other processors to be the indispensable resource for helping the United States become rare-earth and critical mineral independent in the shortest possible time.

For more information visit: www.uscriticalmaterials.com, or LinkedIn – US Critical Materials Corp.

Brigit Hennaman

VP, Rubenstein Public Relations

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212-805-3005

Rachel Winn

Director of Operations

US Critical Materials Corp.

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801-680-7448

www.uscriticalmaterials.com

SOURCE US Critical Materials Corp