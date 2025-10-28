U.S. Customs and Border Protection Selects Exiger's AI as Critical Tool for Detection of Illicit Transshipment

Exclusive, Multi-Million Dollar CBP Contract Awarded to Exiger to bring AI into Trade and Transshipment Intelligence Post this

Transshipment identification and enforcement are critical priorities for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CBP. Convergent Solutions, Inc., DBA Exiger Government Solutions, will equip CBP enforcement offices and personnel across the U.S. with access to Exiger's AI platform and data to identify illicit transshipment at-scale and in real-time.

"Billions of dollars worth of global trade move through illegal transshipment channels that seek to bypass U.S. restrictions," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "A core CBP mission is to enforce U.S. trade and forced labor laws, thereby helping ensure that American manufacturers and workers are competing on a level playing field. Exiger is proud to support this mission, bringing to bear the world's largest proprietary supply chain database and the market's most sophisticated AI."

Exiger's AI will be an additional resource available to CBP personnel to:

Detect illegal transshipment across global supply chains

Monitor and enforce tariff and trade regulations

Leverage Exiger's proprietary AI models and trade intelligence data to enrich data in CBP systems and enhance decision making

Deploy AI-enabled validations of tariff classification, value and country of origin

Create automated bills of material for products and sub-components

Map the flow of raw materials and sub-components through global supply chains

Risk-score shipments in-real time

Collect tariff revenues earlier

Trace global supply chains to enhance import visibility and risk segmentation

Exiger's proven AI solutions have been deployed across 60+ U.S. Government agencies, including the Department of War, Department of State, Department of Energy, DHS, the intelligence community, and armed forces.

Exiger's technology continues to earn top recognition. In April, Exiger was named an awardee on the Government Services Administration's Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement, and was the highest-ranked unrestricted vendor awardee of the 10-year, $919 million contract. This year, Exiger was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions, a Best-of-Breed Solution and three-time Value Leader in Spend Matters' SolutionMap, and a Leader in Omdia's Market Radar: Firmware and Software Supply Chain Security. Exiger also won a 2025 STEVIE® Award for AI Company of the Year.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Our single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com . Follow on LinkedIn .

