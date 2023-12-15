US Department of Energy Selects Alpen for Negotiation of $5.8 Million in Funding

Funding would help high performance window manufacturer add over a hundred new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), the leading American manufacturer of high performance window technologies for commercial and residential markets, today announced that is has been selected for negotiation of $5.8 million in funding from the United States Department of Energy (DOE) for the production of ultra-thin, triple and quad-pane insulated glass units (IGU's) for windows. The status was given to Alpen as part of a larger DOE project that will grant $275 million to seven different companies to strengthen domestic supply chains and accelerate clean energy manufacturing.

"This selection validates our ongoing commitment to manufacturing high performance windows and doors," said Alpen CEO Brad Begin. "It also speaks to the hard work of our employees. Our company has grown exponentially over the last few years because of moments like these. That has allowed Alpen to offer better opportunities and more upward mobility for our highly diverse workforce. We expect to create more than a hundred new jobs because of this selection."

The announcement was made by the DOE at the inaugural meeting of the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience and first reported on by the New York Times. The funding, once negotiated, is designed to help the company retrofit existing facilities in Louisville, CO and Vandergrift, PA, in order to produce IGU's. These retrofitted, automated facilities will be among the first of their kind in the United States and will help the company create more domestic jobs.

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda is driving the manufacturing boom while preserving the communities and workforce that have powered our nation for generations," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement . "With these historic investments, DOE will bring new economic opportunities and ensure these communities continue their key role in strengthening America's national and energy security."

The New York Times article claims the DOE's program will distribute $275 million to seven projects in its initial round and expects its funding to be matched by about $600 million more in private investment. According to an Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains ( MESC ) report, "the DOE award will increase Alpen's production tenfold, create 100 good-paying jobs through investment in automation, and significantly reduce customers' energy use and home heating and cooling costs."

"Being selected for the DOE's negotiation of funding is the next piece in Alpen's ongoing mission to improve building performance," said Begin. "Our windows were installed in some of the first high performance homes and buildings in the United States, and in thousands of residential and commercial projects since then. That list includes the Empire State Building, and projects in some of the harshest climates in the world including Antarctica and the Arctic Circle. Alpen will continue to lead the way. We will continue to champion ideas that make our world's buildings more comfortable, more efficient, and more focused on climate issues."

For more information about the DOE selecting Alpen for negotiation of funding, please contact Alpen media relations by clicking here . For more information about Alpen HPP, please click here .

About Alpen

For over forty years, Alpen has pursued a quest to radically transform the built environment in the United States by designing windows, doors and architectural glass that continue to raise the bar on performance. We specialize in leveraging advanced materials and innovative design to ensure exceptional performance for both commercial and residential applications. Our products rank among the most efficient and durable solutions in North America and beyond. Please visit Alpen's website to learn more.

Media Contact:

Reid Wegley

[email protected]

206-963-4167

SOURCE Alpen High Performance Products