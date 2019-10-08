U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards Unisys Contract to Provide Artificial Intelligence Solutions

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has selected the company to compete for task and delivery orders under the Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) contract.

This five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract has a potential value of $49 million. The multiple award contract serves as a vehicle to transform HHS' operations and delivery of service to its constituents. The agency intends to use automation and other innovative solutions to reduce operational backlog and costs and streamline other functions, such as combatting fraud and using facial recognition to identify suspects of services theft.

This selection represents a potential expansion of Unisys' work for HHS and an opportunity for the company to help HHS advance its mission of enhancing and protecting the health and well-being of Americans by fostering advances in medicine, public health and social services.

"Unisys is excited to provide technologies to help HHS further its mission of modernizing and improving the delivery of vital services to the public," said Melissa Carson, group vice president for civilian agencies, Unisys Federal. "We have already integrated artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced data analytics and other relevant technologies into our secure solution offerings, and are ready right now to apply the innovations that HHS needs to transform its operations and service model."

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Risks include without limitation the possibility that no task orders will be issued to the Company under the vehicle. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation.

