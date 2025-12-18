U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens New Office in Atchison, Kansas

New Clinic Expands Dedicated Dermatology Care to Atchison County Residents

ATCHISON, Kan., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Atchison, Kansas, located within the Amberwell Atchison Hospital at the corner of US Highway 73 and Ravenhill Drive.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Atchinson

"This expansion in the Kansas–Missouri region reinforces our commitment to improving access to high-quality dermatologic care, especially in rural and underserved communities," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We're proud to partner with physicians at the Amberwell Atchison Hospital and surrounding areas to bring convenient, specialty care closer to where patients live."

The Atchison clinic is an extension of the U.S. Dermatology Partners offices in St. Joseph and Platte City, Missouri, as part of the organization's Outreach Program. Certified Nurse Practitioner Danielle Berg will lead the three offices, providing comprehensive dermatology care for a wide range of skin conditions. She serves patients of all ages and has a special interest in pediatric dermatology and treating acne and eczema.

Danielle Berg works under the supervision of Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Megan Lent of U.S. Dermatology Partners in Chillicothe, Missouri. Danielle joined the organization in 2024 and is excited to expand her services into the Atchison community.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Atchison is accepting new patients, including referral patients from Amberwell Atchison Hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 913.246.4053 or click here to book online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. In 2025, the organization was voted the No. 1 dermatology group in the nation by Castle Connolly, the leading peer-nominated research firm. With over 120 locations across nine states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of service paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. Focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to expanding patient access and providing advanced dermatological treatments with a team of leading dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

