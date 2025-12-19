U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens New Office in Weatherford, Oklahoma

New Clinic Expands Patient Access to Dermatology Care in Custer County

WEATHERFORD, Okla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Weatherford, Oklahoma. This is the first dedicated dermatology clinic to serve Custer County, helping meet a critical need for residents.

"We're proud to expand our presence in Oklahoma with the opening of our Weatherford clinic, bringing essential dermatology services directly to the community," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "As Weatherford's first dedicated dermatology office, this location ensures patients can receive high-quality dermatologic care locally, without the need to travel long distances."

With this new location, U.S. Dermatology Partners welcomes Certified Physician Assistant Dane Mitchell to lead the clinic. With experience across multiple healthcare settings, Dane developed a strong passion for dermatology and is committed to expanding access to care, particularly in underserved and rural communities. He will provide comprehensive dermatology services for patients of all ages, from diagnosing, treating, and managing chronic skin conditions to the early detection of skin cancer. Dane works under the supervising physician and Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Thomas Hall.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford is located at 519 E Franklin Ave., Weatherford, OK 73096. To schedule an appointment, call 580.772.3140 or click here to book online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. In 2025, the organization was voted the No. 1 dermatology group in the nation by Castle Connolly, the leading peer-nominated research firm. With over 120 locations across nine states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of service paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. Focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to expanding patient access and providing advanced dermatological treatments with a team of leading dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

